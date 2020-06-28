PSV vs FDF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - June 29th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PSV vs FDF match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

PSV Hann Munden take on SG Findorff E.V in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

PSV Hann Munden and SG Findorff EV face off in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020 on Saturday.

Both teams will have played one game before this one, giving them a good understanding of the overlying conditions. Despite both teams coming into this tournament in good form, it is hard to look past SG Findorff EV as the favourites for this game. With a power-packed batting unit, they will be expected to make light work of their opponents.

However, the PSV players showed glimpses of what they are capable of in the Hannover Hitout T10 2020 and should prove to be a stern test for the 2019 ECL runners-up.

Squads to choose from

PSV Hann Munden

N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran

SG Findorff EV

G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan , F Ahmed,M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt

Predicted Playing XIs

PSV Hann Munden

G Mustafa, N Khan, A Ahmad, I Hafiz, J Javed, M Yousafzai, A Zadran, A Khan Safi, Z Khan Jamali, S Jabarkhel and N Rustamkheil

SG Findorff EV

G Farooq Amirie, L Ahmad, A Ashgar, A Ashraf, A Khalid, A Wardak, M Jalil, A Knapman, F Ahmad, A Ullah Dawodzy and G Manoharan

Match Details

Match: PSV Hann Munden vs SG Findorff EV

Date: 29th June 2020, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with there being not much help for the bowlers. Slightly overcast conditions could aid the pacers, but the batsmen should have a more significant say in the outcome of the match. 100 should be par on this surface with both sides ideally wanting to bat first and make use of the batting-friendly conditions up front.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PSV vs FDF Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jabarkhel, L Ahmad, A Ashraf, A Ashgar, A Ahmad, G Farooq Amirie, M Yousafzai, N Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan and J Javed

Captain: G Farooq Amirie, Vice-Captain: M Yousafzai

Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Ahmed, L Ahmad, A Zadran, A Ashgar, A Ahmad, G Farooq Amirie, M Yousafzai, N Khan, M Jalil, A Knapman and J Javed

Captain: G Farooq Amirie, Vice-Captain: N Khan