PSV vs FDF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - June 29th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PSV vs FDF match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.
- PSV Hann Munden take on SG Findorff E.V in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.
PSV Hann Munden and SG Findorff EV face off in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020 on Saturday.
Both teams will have played one game before this one, giving them a good understanding of the overlying conditions. Despite both teams coming into this tournament in good form, it is hard to look past SG Findorff EV as the favourites for this game. With a power-packed batting unit, they will be expected to make light work of their opponents.
However, the PSV players showed glimpses of what they are capable of in the Hannover Hitout T10 2020 and should prove to be a stern test for the 2019 ECL runners-up.
Squads to choose from
PSV Hann Munden
N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran
SG Findorff EV
G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan , F Ahmed,M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt
Predicted Playing XIs
PSV Hann Munden
G Mustafa, N Khan, A Ahmad, I Hafiz, J Javed, M Yousafzai, A Zadran, A Khan Safi, Z Khan Jamali, S Jabarkhel and N Rustamkheil
SG Findorff EV
G Farooq Amirie, L Ahmad, A Ashgar, A Ashraf, A Khalid, A Wardak, M Jalil, A Knapman, F Ahmad, A Ullah Dawodzy and G Manoharan
Match Details
Match: PSV Hann Munden vs SG Findorff EV
Date: 29th June 2020, 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld
Pitch Report
A high-scoring game is on the cards with there being not much help for the bowlers. Slightly overcast conditions could aid the pacers, but the batsmen should have a more significant say in the outcome of the match. 100 should be par on this surface with both sides ideally wanting to bat first and make use of the batting-friendly conditions up front.
ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jabarkhel, L Ahmad, A Ashraf, A Ashgar, A Ahmad, G Farooq Amirie, M Yousafzai, N Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan and J Javed
Captain: G Farooq Amirie, Vice-Captain: M Yousafzai
Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Ahmed, L Ahmad, A Zadran, A Ashgar, A Ahmad, G Farooq Amirie, M Yousafzai, N Khan, M Jalil, A Knapman and J Javed
Captain: G Farooq Amirie, Vice-Captain: N KhanPublished 28 Jun 2020, 16:08 IST