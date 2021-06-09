PSV vs KSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel Match - June 10, 2021

In the 40th match of the ECS T10 Kiel, PSV Hann-Munden will face Kummerfelder Sportverein at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Thursday.

PSV Hann-Munden are in the penultimate position in Group B with two wins from their three matches. They lost to Kummerfelder Sportverein by 21 runs in their last ECS T10 Kiel outing and will be eager to settle the scores when the two teams lock horns again.

Kummerfelder Sportverein, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the ECS T10 Kiel so far, winning six in six. The Group B table-toppers will undoubtedly start as favorites against PSV Hann-Munden.

Squads to choose from

PSV Hann-Munden

Adeel Ahmad, Hirenbhai Patel, Imran Hafiz, Junaid Javed, Omedullah Safi, Wahid Muhammad, Wali khan, Zaheer Khan, Amin Zadran, Gulraiz Mustafa, Matiullah Yousafzai, Safi Awalkhan, Ujan Natik, Vinod Joshi, Asad Sangari, Ketan Singh, Nasir Rustamkhail, Sajed Jaberkhel.

Kummerfelder Sportverein

Adhyay Datta, Asad Ahmad Khan, Dilraj Singh, Noor Wali, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Imran Khan, Israr Khan, Pratip Datta, Ashish Sharma, Chandana Pushpalal, Delawar Khan, Finn Sadarangani, Muhammad Samiullah, Muhammad Shoaib Azam Khan, Musadiq Ahmed, Rajan Sharma, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Shekib Naibkhel, Victor Moyo, Malith Herath, Saied Sajad Sadat, Sulaiman Kakar, Syed Zaid Hasan.

Probable Playing XIs

PSV Hann-Munden

Adeel Ahmad, Amin Zadran, Asad Sangari, Safi Awalkhan, Gulraiz Mustafa (c), Imran Hafiz, Junaid Javed, Wali Khan, Sajed Jabarkhel (wk), Vinod Joshi, Wahid Muhammad

Kummerfelder Sportverein

Adhyay Datta, Asad Khan, Ashish Sharma, Avi Soni, Dilraj Singh, Hazrat Said, Ahmed Musaddiq, Shoaib Azam (c), Victor Moyo, Zaid Hasan (wk), Safiullah Ahmadzai

Match Details

Match: PSV Hann-Munden vs Kummerfelder Sportverein, Match 40

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel

Date and Time: 10th June, 6:30 PM IST

Pitch report

The pitch at the Kiel Cricket Ground is a sporting one. While the shorter boundaries on offer will entice the batters to play big shots, the spinners will receive good assistance in the middle overs. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PSV vs KSV)

PSV vs KSV Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dilraj Singh, Shoaib Azam, Adeel Ahmad, Imran Hafiz, Safi Awalkhan, Ahmed Musaddiq, Hazrat Said, Victor Moyo, Avi Soni, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Wahid Muhammad

Captain: Ahmed Musaddiq. Vice-captain: Safi Awalkhan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asad Sangari, Shoaib Azam, Ashish Sharma, Imran Hafiz, Gulraiz Mustafa, Ahmed Musaddiq, Hazrat Said, Victor Moyo, Avi Soni, Amin Zadran, Wahid Muhammad

Captain: Shoaib Azam. Vice-captain: Gulraiz Mustafa

