PSV vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel 2nd Semi-final - Jun 12, 2021

PSV Hann-Munden will be up against MTV Stallions in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Kiel at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Saturday.

PSV Hann-Munden finished second spot in the Group B points table, having won five out of their eight league stage matches. They then beat SG Hameln by a massive 48-run margin in the second ECS T10 Kiel quarter-final to book their place in the last four.

MTV Stallions, on the other hand, managed to pick up seven wins from their eight league stage matches, thereby finishing at the top of Group A. They will head into the semi-final encounter on the back of a four-wicket victory over VFB Fallersleben in the fourth ECS T10 Kiel quarter-final.

Squads to choose from

PSV Hann-Munden

Imran Hafiz, Amin Zadran, Safi Awalkhan, Junaid Javed, Gulraiz Mustafa (C), Adeel Ahmad, Matiullah Yousafzai, Asad Sangari, Vinod Joshi, Wahid Muhammad, Wali Khan, Sajed Jabarkhel (WK), Royal Sotra, Nasir Rustamkhail, Zaheer Khan, Omedullah Safi, Ketan Singh, Ujan Natik and Hirenbhai Patel.

MTV Stallions

Ujwal Gadiraju, Brijesh Prajapati, Prakash Singh, Sachin Mandy (WK), Iftikhar Yaqoob Ali, Basit Orya, Sasanka Sanka, Asghar Amarkhil, Gaurav Rathore (C), Bikram Sehgal, Suraj Mothilal, Faruq Arabzai, Srinu Tumpara, Prashanth Potharlanka, Deepak Tandon, Suraj Singh, Thomas McGuinn and Azizullah Ahmadi.

Probable Playing XIs

PSV Hann-Munden

Gulraiz Mustafa (C), Adeel Ahmad, Sajed Jabarkhel (WK), Imran Hafiz, Safi Awalkhan, Matiullah Yousafzai, Junaid Javed, Amin Zadran, Wali Khan, Vinod Joshi, Wahid Muhammad.

MTV Stallions

Gaurav Rathore (C), Prashanth Potharlanka, Sachin Mandy (WK), Sasanka Sanka, Faruq Arabzai, Brijesh Prajapati, Prakash Singh, Iftikhar Yaqoob Ali, Asghar Amarkhil, Suraj Mothilal, Ujwal Gadiraju.

Match Details

Match: PSV Hann-Munden vs MTV Stallions, Semi-final 2, ECS T10 Kiel

Date & Time: 12th June 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kiel Cricket Ground is batting-friendly, where the average first innings score is 108 runs. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PSV vs MTV)

PSV vs MTV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Mandy, Imran Hafiz, Adeel Ahmad, Matiullah Yousafzai, Prashanth Potharlanka, Safi Awalkhan, Gulraiz Mustafa, Gaurav Rathore, Prakash Singh, Amin Zadran, Ujwal Gadiraju.

Captain: Gulraiz Mustafa. Vice-captain: Safi Awalkhan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachin Mandy, Sasanka Sanka, Imran Hafiz, Adeel Ahmad, Faruq Arabzai, Safi Awalkhan, Gulraiz Mustafa, Gaurav Rathore, Prakash Singh, Amin Zadran, Junaid Javed.

Captain: Gulraiz Mustafa. Vice-captain: Gaurav Rathore.

Edited by Samya Majumdar