PSV vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - July 3th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PSV vs MTV match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

PSV Hann Munden take on MTV Stallions in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

The two losing semi-finalists in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League, PSV Hann Munden and MTV Stallions face each other in the third-place playoff in Kummerfeld.

PSV, who topped the table, were given a reality check by KSV Cricket while MTV Stallions couldn't get past SG Findorff EV. Although PSV has won more games in the tournament, their only loss in the group stage came against MTV Stallions on Day 1.

However, much has changed from that game with both teams improving with both bat and ball. All in all, both teams will look to end their campaign on a high and claim the bragging rights over the other.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

MTV Stallions

V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai, S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon, S Putta Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq Ali

PSV Hann Munden

Advertisement

N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan Rahmany, A Zadran

Predicted Playing XIs

MTV Stallions

S Putta Motilal, B Orya, M Faruq Arabzai, B Prajapati, P Potharlanka, G Singh Rathore, U Gadiraju, E Moman, P Singh, S Islam and I Yakoob Ali

PSV Hann Munden

S Jabarkhel, A Sangari, I Hafiz, A Ahmad, A Zadran, A Khan Safi, M Yousafzai, D Zadran, J Javed, N Khan Rahmany and Z Khan Jamali

Match Details

Match: MTV Stallions vs PSV Hann Munden

Date: 3rd July 2020, at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kummerfeld Sport Verein should be a good one to bat on with the ball coming on to the bat fairly well. Although there is some variable bounce on offer, the batsmen should feel at ease in the middle with 100 being a bare minimum here. Teams have preferred to chase at this venue, which should be the case for this game as well

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PSV vs MTV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sangari, A Ahmad, S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, B Orya, M Faruq-Arabzai, A Zadran, S Islam, N Khan-Rahmany, Z Khan-Jamali and E Moman

Captain: B Orya, Vice-Captain: A Ahmad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sangari, A Ahmad, S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, B Orya, I Hafiz, A Khan, S Islam, N Khan-Rahmany, Z Khan-Jamali and I Yakoob-Ali

Captain: A Ahmad, Vice-Captain: S Putta-Motilal