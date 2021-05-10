PSV vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague match - May 11th, 2021

Prague Spartans Vanguards will take on Prague Barbarians Vandals in the 29th match of the ECS T10 Prague on May 11 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Prague Spartans Vanguards are currently placed third in the ECS T10 Prague points table. They have won three out of their five games so far.

Prague Barbarians Vandals are one spot above them in second position, with four victories in six matches.

In their previous face-off, the Prague Barbarians Vandals claimed a three-wicket win. Sabawoon Davizi was the star performer as he managed to take two wickets followed by a quickfire 45* to guide his side home with two full points.

The club will look to continue their fine run and move up the points table with a victory on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Neeraj Tyagi (C), Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya, Sandeep Kumar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Suhaib Wani, Arman Bhuiyan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia, Ashutosh Arya, Vignesh Kumar, Kumar Kumar

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Sahil Grover, Pradeep Gangappa, Sabawoon Davizi, Sumit Pokhriyal, Divyendra Singh (C), Jahanur Hoque, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Pankaj Pundir, Uday Gali, Bilal Samad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Ravi Sangam, Sagar Madhireddy, Pydi Karthik, Andrew Sim

Probable Playing XIs

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Neeraj Tyagi, Satyajit Sengupta, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia, Dheeraj Thakur, Vignesh Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Suhaib Wani, Shanmugham Ravi

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Sabawoon Davizi, Divyendra Singh, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Uday Gali, Amritpal Rai, Pankaj Pundir, Sagar Madhireddy, Andrew Sim, Jahanur Hoque, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Bilal Samad

Match Details

Match: Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, Match 29

Date and Time: May 11th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground offers a decent amount of assistance to the fast bowlers. In the initial overs, the pacers get a reasonable amount of movement and bounce from the wicket.

Batters will come into play during the second essay, as chasing has been relatively easier in Prague. The team winning the toss would most probably opt to field first.

PSV vs PBV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PSV vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Divyendra Singh, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Jahanur Hoque, Satyajit Sengupta, Sabawoon Davizi, Pankaj Pundir, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Amritpal Rai, Farooq Abdullah, Sagar Mahireddy

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi Vice-captain: Satyajit Sengupta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shobhit Bhatia, Divyendra Singh, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Dheeraj Thakur, Satyajit Sengupta, Sabawoon Davizi, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Amritpal Rai, Sagar Mahireddy, Shanmugham Ravi

Captain: Muralidhara Vandrasi Vice-captain: Amritpal Rai