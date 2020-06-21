PSV vs PCK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 21st, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PSV vs PCK match of the ECN T10 Super Series Week 2 2020.

Prague CC Knights take on Prague Spartans Vanguards in the final of the ECN T10 Super Series Week 2.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

It's a Prague derby in the final of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 2 as the Knights battle the Spartans Vanguards at the Velvary Cricket Ground.

The Spartans Vanguards have been the team to beat, and finished atop the points table in the league phase. Their opponents, the Knights, had to take a longer route to the final via a thumping win against Vinohrady Biancos in the first knockout game.

The game is nicely poised, with the Knights already pulling off an upset earlier today against the Vanguards, and the former will be hoping for another such performance. With all to play for in the final, both sides should go all out with an enticing game in the offing.

Squads to choose from

PSV

Vineet Mahajan, Ghanshyam Kumar, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah-Shaik, Santhosh Reddy, Prasanna Ganesan, Satyajit Sengupta, Vysakh Jagannivasan, Shobit Bhatia, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Suhaib Wani and Kranthi MV

PCK

Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Vishwanathan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Vijay Karthikeyan, M Uman Basha, M Salih Pooparambil, K Basha Amanullah, Naveen Padmaraju, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Charles Croucher, Dijo Vincent, Eswar Gopalakrishnan, Joseph Johnson, Pavan Kumar Sunkara and S Joseph Neerolipadan

Predicted Playing XIs

PSV

S Sengupta, P Ganesan, G Kumar, K Ekambaram, A Reddy, F Abdullah-Shaik, N Tyagi, S Wani, Kranthi Venkataswamy, V Jagannivasan and P Bhalodiya

PCK

K Vishwanathan, L Selvan, S Gopalakrishnan, K Gopalakrishnan, C Croucher, J Panilet, V Karthikeyan, P Kumar Sunkara, J Johnson, S Joseph and N Padmaraju

Match Details

Match: Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague CC Knights

Date: June 21, 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Velvary Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch has improved with each game so far, with the Knights chasing down 70 in the previous game without breaking much of a sweat. While the batsmen will target the square boundaries, the bowlers should also be kept interested by the help on offer from the pitch, making the contest between bat and ball a very competitive one.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

PSV vs PCK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Panilet, L Selvan, F Shaik, V Karthikeyan, P Ganesan, N Padmaraju, S Sengupta, K Venakataswamy, N Tyagi, J Johnson and S Joseph

Captain: S Sengupta , Vice-Captain: N Padmaraju

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Panilet, L Selvan, P Bhalodiya, V Karthikeyan, P Ganesan, N Padmaraju, S Sengupta, V Jagannivasan, N Tyagi, J Johnson and S Joseph

Captain: N Padmaraju , Vice-Captain: P Ganesan