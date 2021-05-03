PSV vs PCR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Czech Republic, Prague match - May 4, 2021

In the fifth match of the ECS T10 Czech Republic, Prague tournament, Prague Spartans Vanguards will lock horns with Prague CC Rooks at Vinor Cricket Ground.

Prague Spartans Vanguards are the champions of ECN Czech Super Series Week 2, 2020. They defeated Prague CC Knights in the grand finale by 22 runs.

Neeraj Tyagi from the team has taken six wickets in four encounters this season and is leading the bowling charts. He will be one of the players to watch out for from this side.

Meanwhile, Prague CC Rooks lost to Prague Barbarians Vandals in the grand finale of ECN Czech Super Series Week 3, 2020. Rohit Deshmoyni was the leading wicket-taker for his team with eight wickets in four matches last season.

Squads to choose from

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Dheeraj Thakur, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Sandeep Kumar, Shanmugham Ravi, Suhaib Wani, Vignesh Kumar, Arman Bhuiyan, Ashutosh Arya, Farooq Abdullah, Neeraj Tyagi, Satyajit Sengupta, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Shobhit Bhatia, Varun Mehta

Prague CC Rooks

Jinny Panilet, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Summet Malik, Abhishek Pal, Avinash Kumar, Dan Casey, Jahangir Wani, Manish Sahijwani, Christopher Tebb, Dijo Vincent, Dipankumar Patel, Kamaldeep Singh, Murali Krishna, Naveen Gunasekaran, Naveen Padmaraju, Rohit Deshmoyni, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Kasi Viswanathan, Sujith Gopalakrishnan

Probable Playing XIs

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Neeraj Tyagi, Satyajit Sengupta, Parth Bhalodiya, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Parth Bhalodiya, Farooq Abdullah, Suhaib Wani, Karthik Ekambaram, Varun Mehta, Ashutosh Arya, Kranthi Venkataswamy

Prague CC Rooks

Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Dipankumar Patel, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Jinny Panilet, Rohit Deshmoyni, Avinash Kumar, Manish Sahijwani, Kasi Viswanathan, Jeet Shah, Abhishek Pal, Vinod Suthar

Match Details

Match: Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague CC Rocks, Match 5

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground

Date and Time (IST): 4th May, 12:30 PM

Pitch report

158 was the highest first innings score posted on the first day of the tournament. However, bowlers are getting some crucial wickets in the middle overs. Barring one team, other sides failed to do well with the willow on Day 1.

The track at the Vinor Cricket Ground is expected to assist both batsmen and bowlers going further in the tournament.

ECS T10 Czech Republic, Prague 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PSV vs PCR)

PSV vs PCR Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Dipankumar Patel, Jinny Panilet, Parth Bhalodiya, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Rohit Deshmoyni, Satyajit Sengupta, Avinash Kumar, Farooq Abdullah, Manish Sahijwani, Suhaib Wani

Captain: Vyshakh Jagannivasan Vice-captain: Jinny Panilet

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kasi Viswanathan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Jinny Panilet, Parth Bhalodiya, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Ashutosh Arya, Abhishek Pal, Satyajit Sengupta, Avinash Kumar, Manish Sahijwani, Suhaib Wani

Captain: Kranthi Venkataswamy Vice-captain: Parth Bhalodiya