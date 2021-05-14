PSV vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Prague 4th Quarter-final - May 14th, 2021

Prague Spartans Vanguards will take on Prague Spartans Mobilizers in the fourth quarter-final of the ECS T10 Prague on Friday.

The Prague Spartans Vanguards finished third in Group B after winning five of their eight ECS T10 Prague matches. Their last fixture was abandoned.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers also finished third, albeit in Group B after three of their eight matches. They also saw one of their games getting abandoned. Prague Spartans Mobilizers will head into the fourth ECS T10 Prague quarter-final on the back of a four-run win over Bohemian CC.

Squads to choose from:

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Neeraj Tyagi (c), Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya, Sandeep Kumar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Suhaib Wani, Arman Bhuiyan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia, Ashutosh Arya, Vignesh Kumar, Varun Mehta, Shanmugham Ravi, Dheeraj Thakur

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Suresh Kuramboyina (c), Ashok Somireddy, Naveen Purandhar, Gokul Namburi, Santosh Reddy, Siddharth Sharma, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Natarajan, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Arun Konda, Vineet Mahajan, Vatsal Kansara, Prasad Ramachandran, Al Mahmud, Kapil Kumar, Vijay Karthikeyan, Mani Paduru, Sarthak Bhatta

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Satyajit Sengupta, Shobhit Bhatia, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Dheeraj Thakur, Shanmugham Ravi, Neeraj Tyagi (c), Karthik Ekambaram, Varun Mehta (wk), Vignesh Kumar, Ashutosh Arya

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Suresh Kuramboyina (c), Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Siddharth Sharma, Arun Konda, Naveen Purandhar (wk), Al Mahmud, Kapil Kumar, Mani Paduru, Ajhar Alam

Match Details

Match: Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers, 44th Match

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Date and Time: 14th May, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague favors the bowlers, especially the pacers, who can extract a lot of seam movement and bounce off the surface. The average score in the ECS T10 Prague at the venue is 41 runs.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PSV vs PSM)

PSV vs PSM Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bhatia, K Venkataswamy, V Jagannivasan, A Konda, M S H Sagar, S Sengupta, A Mahmud, N Tyagi, A Reddy Somireddy, F Abdullah Shaik, S K Valliveti

Captain: S Sengupta. Vice-Captain: A Reddy Somireddy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bhatia, N Purandhar, K Venkataswamy, V Jagannivasan, M S H Sagar, S Sengupta, A Bhuiyan, A Mahmud, A Reddy Somireddy, F Abdullah Shaik, S K Valliveti

Captain: K Venkataswamy. Vice-Captain: A Bhuiyan