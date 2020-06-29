PSV vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - June 30th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PSV vs SCE match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

PSV Hann Munden take on SC Europa Cricket in Match 6 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

Match 6 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020 pits PSV Hann Munden against SC Europa Cricket at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein. PSV Hann Munden have already played three games on the first day and will have a better understanding of the conditions at the venue.

With a brilliant win against KSV Cricket on Day 1 headlining their campaign so far, PSV look to sustain their bid for a top four finish. Their opponents, SC Europa Cricket, play their first game of the tournament and will be hoping for a win to kick-start their campaign.

With both teams looking for the win, Dream11 fans are in for a treat on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

PSV Hann Munden

N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran

SC Europa Cricket

I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

PSV Hann Munden

G Mustafa, A Sangari, I Hafiz, A Ahmad, N Khan-Rahmany, A Khan Safi, A Zadran, Z Khan Jamali, W Muhammad, S Jabarkhel and D Zadran

SC Europa Cricket

S Darwesh, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, M Muhammad, M Khan Jr, S Ahmed, A Wajid Khan, G Akbar Dargey, D Rana and W Amini

Match Details

Match: PSV Hann Munden vs SC Europa Cricket

Date: 30th June 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

Pitch Report

The bowlers have been rampant in the tournament with extra bounce and pace on offer. While the spinners haven't got much help from the pitch, the pacers should be key to either's side success with batsmen having to keep their attacking instincts at bay early on. 75-80 should be a match-winning total on this surface with both sides looking to field upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PSV vs SCE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Muhammad, A Ahmad, I Hafiz, S Darwesh, N Khan-Rahmany, D Khan Aryubi, A Zadran, M Yousafzai, A Khan Safi, S Ahmad and A Wajid Khan

Captain: A Zadran , Vice-Captain: S Darwesh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Muhammad, A Ahmad, W Amini, S Darwesh, N Khan-Rahmany, D Khan Aryubi, A Zadran, G Mustafa, A Khan Safi, S Ahmad and D Rana

Captain: A Khan Safi , Vice-Captain: A Zadran