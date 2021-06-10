PSV vs SGH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel 2nd Quarter-final - Jun 11, 2021

PSV Hann-Munden and SG Hameln will be up against each other in the second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Kiel at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Friday.

PSV Hann-Munden will head into the match high on confidence after winning their last game against Kummerfelder Sportverein by eight wickets. They won five out of their eight ECS T10 Kiel league stage matches and finished second in Group B.

SG Hameln, on the other hand, finished third in the Group A points table with five wins from their eight matches. They lost their last ECS T10 Kiel match against the First Contact by nine wickets.

Squads to choose from

PSV Hann-Munden

Imran Hafiz, Amin Zadran, Safi Awalkhan, Junaid Javed, Gulraiz Mustafa (C), Adeel Ahmad, Asad Sangari, Matiullah Yousafzai, Vinod Joshi, Wahid Muhammad, Wali Khan, Sajed Jabarkhel (WK), Royal Sotra, Nasir Rustamkhail, Zaheer Khan, Omedullah Safi, Ketan Singh, Ujan Natik and Hirenbhai Patel.

SG Hameln

Thusitha Ratnayake (C), Mudassar Iqbal, Romal Barakzai, Rizwan Babar, Safi Rahman, Muneeb Mohammad, Zarif Gul Mumand (WK), Ankit Tomar, Akila Rajapakshe, Aziz Bhatti, Chamila Bandara, Saran Kannan, Hamza Mahmood, Anas Altaf, Nekmal Khagsar, Indika Gunasekara, Aqib Naseem and Atta Rahman.

Probable Playing XIs

PSV Hann-Munden

Gulraiz Mustafa (C), Imran Hafiz, Sajed Jabarkhel (WK), Asad Sangari, Adeel Ahmad, Amin Zadran, Safi Awalkhan, Junaid Javed, Wali Khan, Matiullah Yousafzai, Vinod Joshi.

SG Hameln

Thusitha Ratnayake (C), Saran Kannan, Zarif Gul Mumand (WK), Romal Barakzai, Mudassar Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, Anas Altaf, Ankit Tomar, Safi Rahman, Muneeb Mohammad, Rizwan Babar.

Match Details

Match: PSV Hann-Munden vs SG Hameln, Quarter Final 2

Date & Time: 11th June 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kiel Cricket Ground has greatly favored the batsmen in the last few ECS T10 Kiel matches. With relatively shorter boundaries on offer, the batsmen will enjoy playing on this ground. The bowlers, meanwhile, will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. As the wicket tends to remain true for the entire match, the toss should not be a major factor.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PSV vs SGH)

PSV vs SGH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saran Kannan, Imran Hafiz, Adeel Ahmad, Mudassar Iqbal, Vinod Joshi, Gulraiz Mustafa, Safi Rahman, Rizwan Babar, Amin Zadran, Junaid Javed, Romal Barakzai.

Captain: Rizwan Babar. Vice-captain: Amin Zadran.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saran Kannan, Asad Sangari, Imran Hafiz, Thusitha Ratnayake, Mudassar Iqbal, Gulraiz Mustafa, Safi Rahman, Rizwan Babar, Amin Zadran, Junaid Javed, Romal Barakzai.

Captain: Rizwan Babar. Vice-captain: Mudassar Iqbal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar