PSV vs VFB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kiel Match - Jun 09, 2021 

PSV Hann-Munden will lock horns with VFB Fallersleben in the 33rd match of the ECS T10 Kiel at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

PSV Hann-Munden will head into the encounter high on confidence after winning their last match against SC Europa by six wickets. They have won one out of their two matches and are currently fourth in the Group B points table. PSV Hann-Munden will be looking forward to extending their winning momentum in the ECS T10 Kiel.

VFB Fallersleben, on the other hand, have managed to win just two out of their six ECS T10 Kiel matches and currently find themselves third in the Group B standings. They lost their last match to THCC Hamburg by 33 runs.

Squads to choose from

PSV Hann-Munden

Imran Hafiz, Amin Zadran, Vinod Joshi, Safi Awalkhan, Junaid Javed, Royal Sotra, Nasir Rustamkhail, Gulraiz Mustafa (C), Adeel Ahmad, Matiullah Yousafzai, Zaheer Khan, Wahid Muhammad, Sajed Jabarkhel, Omedullah Safi, Asad Sangari (WK), Ketan Singh, Ujan Natik, Hirenbhai Patel and Wali Khan.

VFB Fallersleben

Mahesh Badhe (C), Salman Siddiqui, Sandeep Vasisth, Vedant Shetye, Kumar Muthyala, Karthik Bolla, Shivaray Jan, Kaustubh Deshpande, Ram Bhumireddy, Yogesh Pai, Rohit Koul (WK), Adit Shah, Ali Akram, Luky Singh, Sunny Rai and Jatinder Singh.

Probable Playing XIs

PSV Hann-Munden

Gulraiz Mustafa (C), Adeel Ahmad, Asad Sangari (WK), Amin Zadran, Safi Awalkhan, Imran Hafiz, Junaid Javed, Wali Khan, Matiullah Yousafzai, Vinod Joshi, Wahid Muhammad.

VFB Fallersleben

Mahesh Badhe (C), Sunny Rai, Rohit Koul (WK), Vedant Shetye, Jatinder Singh, Sandeep Vasisth, Yogesh Pai, Kaustubh Deshpande, Kumar Muthyala, Ali Akram, Ram Bhumireddy.

Match Details

Match: PSV Hann-Munden vs VFB Fallersleben, Match 33

Date & Time: 9th June 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground, Kiel.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kiel Cricket Ground is a pretty balanced one. While the batsmen will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the pacers are expected to procure some movement early on with the new ball. Anything above 100 should be a good first innings score at the venue.

ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PSV vs VFB)

PSV vs VFB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Kiel

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandeep Vasisth, Vedant Shetye, Jatinder Singh, Asad Sangari, Yogesh Pai, Sunny Rai, Gulraiz Mustafa, Safi Awalkhan, Ram Bhumireddy, Mahesh Badhe, Junaid Javed.

Captain: Sunny Rai. Vice-captain: Ram Bhumireddy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sajed Jabarkhel, Adeel Ahmad, Vedant Shetye, Jatinder Singh, Sunny Rai, Gulraiz Mustafa, Yogesh Pai, Safi Awalkhan, Ram Bhumireddy, Mahesh Badhe, Junaid Javed.

Captain: Sunny Rai. Vice-captain: Gulraiz Mustafa.

