PSXI vs KXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 5

Pondicherry South XI (PSXI) will take on Karaikal XI (KXI) in Match 5 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 on Monday at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the PSXI vs KXI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, the pitch report, and playing 11s.

Karaikal XI lost their last match against Pondicherry North XI by 19 runs. Pondicherry South XI, on the other, won their last match against Mahe XI by 6 wickets.

Karaikal XI will give it their all to win the match, but Pondicherry South XI is a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PSXI vs KXI Match Details

Matche 5 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 will be played on November 7 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PSXI vs KXI, Match 5

Date and Time: November 7, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

PSXI vs KXI Form Guide

PSXI - W

KXI - L

PSXI vs KXI Probable Playing XI

PSXI Playing XI

No major injury updates

Mohan Doss R (wk), R Ayyanar (c), Sivamurugan M, Premkumar Anbane, Tharun J, Bharathkumar Dhanasekaran, Raghul Raj Datchana, S Sabari, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Avinash Badrinath, Parthasarathy Ramesh

KXI Playing XI

No major injury updates

G Babu (c), Thamizhazhagan R, R Rajkumar, Sathya Kumar, S Rajaram, Karthikesan-R (wk), Dhepan Raj-S, Hari Prasad A, Felix-I, Karthi-M, Karthigesan-S

PSXI vs KXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Doss (1 match, 50 runs)

M Doss, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. Karthikesan R is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Sugadev (1 match, 34 runs)

M Sivamurugan and G Babu are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Sugadev is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

J Tharun (1 match, 14 runs, 5 wickets)

J Tharun and Karthigesan S are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Rajaram is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Sabari (1 match, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kathie M and S Sabari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. P Murugan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PSXI vs KXI match captain and vice-captain choices

J Tharun

J Tharun will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 14 runs and five wickets in the last match.

S Sabari

Since the pitch is good for bowlers, you can make S Sabari the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and can play a crucial role in today's match. He has already taken two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PSXI vs KXI, Match 5

J Tharun 14 runs and 5 wickets 187 points S Sabari 2 wickets 82 points M Doss 50 runs 79 points D Sugadev 34 runs 48 points Karthigesan S 5 runs and 2 wickets 74 points

Pondicherry South XI vs Karaikal XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pondicherry South XI vs Karaikal XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Karthikesan R, M Doss

Batters: G Babu, M Sivamurugan, D Sugadev

All-rounders: Karthigesan S, S Rajaram

Bowlers: S Sabari, L Jawaharraj, S Kumar, Karthi M

Pondicherry South XI vs Karaikal XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Karthikesan R, M Doss

Batters: Thamizhazhagan R, M Sivamurugan, D Sugadev

All-rounders: Karthigesan S, S Rajaram, J Tharun

Bowlers: S Sabari, L Jawaharraj, H Prasad, Karthi M

