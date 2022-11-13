PSXI vs MXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 18

Pondicherry South XI (PSXI) will take on Mahe XI (MXI) in match 18 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Sunday, November 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the PSXI vs MXI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, best player picks and playing 11s.

Pondicherry South XI have won two of their last four matches and will be keen to make a comeback in the tournament. Mahe XI, on the other hand, have won one of their last four matches against Pondicherry North XI by a margin of 9 runs.

Mahe XI will give it their all to win the match, but Pondicherry South XI is a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PSXI vs MXI Match Details

Match 18 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 will be played on November 13 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 3.00 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PSXI vs MXI, Match 18

Date and Time: November 13, 2022, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

The last match played on this pitch was between Karaikal XI and Pondicherry North XI, where a total of 65 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets in 8.3 overs.

PSXI vs MXI Form Guide

PSXI - Won 2 of their last 4 games.

MXI - Won 1 of their last 4 games.

PSXI vs MXI Probable Playing XI

PSXI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Mohan Doss-R (wk), Ayyanar Rajendiran (c), J Tharun, Bharathkumar Dhanasekaran, Premkumar Anbane, S Ram Prasath, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Mariyappan P, S Sabari, Jaleel Jaffar, and Avanish Badrinath.

MXI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Saju Chothan (c), Lijith-B, Vijeesh-MM, A Vijith, Ameer Zeeshan-N, Muhammed Salmanul-Faris (wk), Akshay Prabakar, Muhammed Safwan-Bin-Zubair, Ajnas Yousaf, Shijin-R, and T A Abeesh.

PSXI vs MXI Dream11 Match Top Pick

Wicketkeeper

M Doss

M Doss, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. A Rajendiran is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Chontan

Vijeesh M and S Chontan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Zeeshan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

L Lijth

Lijith B and J Tharun are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Shijin R is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Sabari

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Sabari and A Vijith. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. L Jawaharraj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PSXI vs MXI match captain and vice-captain choices

L Lijith

L Lijith will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 86 runs and scalped three wickets in the last four matches.

J Tharun

Since the pitch is good for both bowlers and batters, you can make J Tharun the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and can play a crucial role in today's match. He has already smashed 57 runs and picked up six wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for PSXI vs MXI, Match 18

Lijith B

J Tharun

Vijeesh M

M Doss

A Yousaf

Pondicherry South XI vs Mahe XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in powerplays and bat in middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pondicherry South XI vs Mahe XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Pondicherry South XI vs Mahe XI Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Rajendiran, M Salmanul, M Doss

Batters: P Anbane, Vijeesh M, S Chontan

All-rounders: J Tharun, Lijith B

Bowlers: A Vijith, S Sabari, L Jawaharraj

Pondicherry South XI vs Mahe XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Pondicherry South XI vs Mahe XI Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: A Rajendiran, M Doss

Batters: A Zeeshan, Vijeesh M, S Chontan

All-rounders: J Tharun, Lijith B, Shijin R

Bowlers: A Yousaf, S Sabari, A Badrinath

