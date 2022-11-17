PSXI vs PNXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 25

Pondicherry South XI (PSXI) will take on Pondicherry North XI (PNXI) in match 25 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Thursday, November 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the PSXI vs PNXI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Pondicherry South XI have won three of their last six matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament. Pondicherry North XI, on the other hand, have won five of their last eight matches.

Pondicherry South XI will give it their all to win the match, but Pondicherry North XI is a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PSXI vs PNXI Match Details

Match 25 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 will be played on November 17 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 10.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PSXI vs PNXI, Match 25

Date and Time: November 17, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

The last match played on this pitch was between Karaikal XI and Mahe XI, where a total of 257 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

PSXI vs PNXI Form Guide

PSXI - Won 3 of their last 6 games.

PNXI - Won 5 of their last 8 games.

PSXI vs PNXI Probable Playing XI

PSXI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Mohan Doss-R (wk), Ayyanar Rajendiran (c), J Tharun, Bharathkumar Dhanasekaran, Premkumar Anbane, S Ram Prasath, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Mariyappan P, S Sabari, Jaleel Jaffar, and Avanish Badrinath.

PNXI Playing XI

No major injury updates.

P Surendiran (wk), Gajender Tanwar, P Sunil Kumar, Ashok Kumar-R, Rajashekar Reddy, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Rajakavi Rajagopal, Megaraajan Ponnurangam, V Arunachalm, Naarayanan K R, and Mayank Pandey.

PSXI vs PNXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Doss (6 matches, 162 runs)

M Doss, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. A Rajendiran is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Reddy (6 matches, 216 runs)

P Rajavelu and R Reddy are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Sunil Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

R Rajagopal (8 matches, 77 runs, 16 wickets)

R Rajagopal and J Tharun are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Sanjay is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Sabari (6 matches, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Sabari and M Pandey. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. L Jawaharraj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PSXI vs PNXI match captain and vice-captain choices

J Tharun

J Tharun will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 65 runs and picked up 10 wickets in the last six matches.

R Rajagopal

Since the pitch is good for both bowlers and batters, you can make R Rajagopal the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and can play a crucial role in today's match. He has already smashed 77 runs and taken 16 wickets in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for PSXI vs PNXI, Match 25

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points R Rajagopal 77 runs and 16 wickets 566 points J Tharun 65 runs and 10 wickets 423 points S Sabari 7 wickets 286 points M Doss 162 runs 285 points M Pandey 28 runs and 8 wickets 342 points

Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry North XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry North XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry North XI Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Rajendiran, M Doss

Batters: R Reddy, P Sunil Kumar, P Rajavelu

All-rounders: J Tharun, R Rajagopal, S Sanjay

Bowlers: M Pandey, S Sabari, L Jawaharraj

Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry North XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry North XI Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Doss

Batters: R Reddy, P Sunil Kumar, P Rajavelu

All-rounders: J Tharun, R Rajagopal, S Sanjay, V Arunachalm

Bowlers: M Pandey, S Sabari, L Jawaharraj

Poll : 0 votes