PSXI vs PNXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Semifinal 1

Pondicherry South XI (PSXI) will take on Pondicherry North XI (PNXI) in the first semifinal of the Pondicherry T20 on Sunday at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the PSXI vs PNXI Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

Pondicherry North have won seven of their ten games, while Pondicherry South have won four. Pondicherry South will give it their all to win, but Pondicherry North are a better team and expected to prevail.

PSXI vs PNXI Match Details

The first semifinal of the Pondicherry T20 2022 will be played on November 20 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry at 10:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PSXI vs PNXI, Semifinal 1

Date and Time: November 20, 2022; 10:00 am IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry is well-balanced and conducive to both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams could prefer chasing, as batting is relatively easier in the second innings. The last game here was between Mahe XI and Yanam XI, where 259 runs were scored for the loss of 17 wickets.

PSXI vs PNXI Form Guide

PSXI - Won 4 of their last 10 matches

PNXI - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

PSXI vs PNXI Probable Playing XIs

PSXI

No major injury update

Premraj Rajavelu ©, Ayyanar Rajendiran (wk), Logesh Prabagaran, Mohan Doss R, Mariyappan P, Tharun J, Sabari Sakthivel, M Mathan, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Bharathkumar Dhanasekaran, Raghul Raj Datchana

PNXI

No major injury update

P Surendiran (wk), Gajender Tanwar, P Sunil Kumar, Ashok Kumar-R, Rajashekar Reddy, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Rajakavi Rajagopal, Megaraajan Ponnurangam, V Arunachalm, Naarayanan K R, Mayank Pandey

PSXI vs PNXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Doss

Doss, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. A Rajendiran is another good pick.

Batters

R Reddy

P Rajavelu and R Reddy are the two best batter picks. J Dagar is another good pick. He has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

J Tharun

J Tharun and R Rajagopal are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Sanjay is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Sabari

The top bowler picks are L Jawaharraj and S Sabari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expected to bowl at the death. M P is another good pick.

PSXI vs PNXI match captain and vice-captain choices

J Tharun

Tharun bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safest option for captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 558 points in eight games.

R Rajagopal

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Rajagopal the captain of the grand league teams. He bowls at the death and could play a key role in this game. He has earned 783 points in ten games.

Five Must-Picks for PSXI vs PNXI, Semi Final 1

J Tharun

J Dagar

R Rajagopal

R Reddy

S Sanjay

Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry North XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bowl both at the start and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry North XI Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Doss, A Rajendiran

Batters: P Rajavelu, R Reddy, J Dagar

All-rounders: R Rajagopal, S Sanjay, J Tharun

Bowlers: S Sabari, M P, L Jawaharraj

Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry North XI Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Doss

Batters: P Logesh, R Reddy, J Dagar

All-rounders: R Rajagopal, S Sanjay, J Tharun, V Arunachalm

Bowlers: S Sabari, M Pandey, L Jawaharraj

