PSXI vs PWXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pondicherry Inter District T20, Match 13

Pondicherry South XI (PSXI) will be up against Pondicherry West XI (PWXI) in the Match 13 of the Pondicherry Inter District T20 at CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Friday, November 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PSXI vs PWXI Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 13.

Pondicherry South XI have had a decent campaign so far. They have won two of their four matches but have struggled to maintain consistency. They lost their most recent encounter against Pondicherry North.

Meanwhile, Pondicherry West XI have won three of their four games. They defeated Karaikal XI by a massive margin of 160 runs in their latest fixture.

PSXI vs PWXI Match Details, Match 13

The 13th match of the Pondicherry Inter District T20 will be played on November 10 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The match is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PSXI vs PWXI, Pondicherry Inter District T20, Match 13

Date and Time: November 10, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

PSXI vs PWXI Pitch Report

The track at CAP Ground 3 is expected to be balanced and both batters and bowlers are expected to find some assistance here. Batters will need to be on their toes initially.

There will be something on the surface for the spinners especially and the conditions are expected to favour them as well.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 142

Average second innings score: 117.25

PSXI vs PWXI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Pondicherry South XI: L-W-L-W

Pondicherry West XI: W-L-W-W

PSXI vs PWXI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pondicherry South XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Pondicherry South XI Probable Playing 11

R Ayyanar, Sivamurugan M, Thamizhselvan Shanmugam, Premkumar Anbane, Bharathkumar Dhanasekaran, B Surendar, Rahul Jayasankar , S Ram Prasath, Avinash Badrinath, Mariyappan P, and Parthasarathy Ramesh.

Pondicherry West XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Pondicherry West XI Probable Playing 11

Vijayendiran Nagarajan, Arunraj R Shanmugam, Prasanna Kodiyan, Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu, Bhupender Chauhan, G Thamizhmani, Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, Prasanna Hajare, SV Buvan Raj, P Murugan, and Kabilan Subramani.

PSXI vs PWXI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Doss R (4 matches, 112 runs, Average: 37.33)

M Doss R is the best possible wicketkeeper choice for your PSXI vs PWXI Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the competition with 112 runs in four games at an average of 37.33.

Top Batter pick

V Shashank (4 matches, 97 runs, Average: 24.25)

V Shashank has done decently with the bat in hand. He has managed 97 runs after four matches.

Top All-rounder pick

J Tharun (4 matches, 57 runs and 6 wickets)

J Tharun has been a brilliant player for Pondicherry South. He has scored 57 runs at 28.50 and is also the highest wicket-taker for his team with six wickets at an economy of 7.38.

Top Bowler pick

M Amutha (4 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.63)

M Amutha is the leading wicket-taker for Pondicherry West. He has scalped eight wickets at a wonderful economy rate of just 6.63.

PSXI vs PWXI match captain and vice-captain choices

N Thennavan

N Thennavan is the leading run-scorer for his side with 131 runs at an average of 32.75. He has also taken five wickets at an economy rate of 6.26 and could prove to be an important captaincy choice for your PSXI vs PWXI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

G Thamizhmani

G Thamizhmani is the second-highest scorer for his team and has added 107 runs at an average of over 35 with a strike rate of 146.58. He has also picked up four wickets thus far.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PSXI vs PWXI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Career Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points N Thennavan 131 runs and 5 wickets 366 points G Thamizhmani 107 runs and 4 wickets 286 points J Tharun 57 runs and 6 wickets 286 points M Amutha 8 wickets 278 points P Murugan 5 wickets 240 points

PSXI vs PWXI match expert tips

N Thennavan has been in inspired form with both the bat and the ball. He could prove to be crucial must-have pick for your Dream11 Fantasy.

PSXI vs PWXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head to Head League

PSXI vs PWXI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Doss-R, A Rajendiran

Batters: V Shashank, P Kodiyan, N Kuzhandaivelu

All-rounders: N Thennavan, G Thamizhmani, J Tharun

Bowlers: M Amutha, P Murugan, S Sabari

PSXI vs PWXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

PSXI vs PWXI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Doss-R, A Rajendiran

Batters: V Shashank, P Kodiyan, A R Shanmugam

All-rounders: N Thennavan, G Thamizhmani, J Tharun

Bowlers: M Amutha, Subramaniyan K, S Sabari

