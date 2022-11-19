PSXI vs PWXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 29

Pondicherry South XI (PSXI) will take on Pondicherry West XI (PWXI) in game 29 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 on Saturday at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the PSXI vs PWXI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.
Pondicherry West have won five of their nine games, while Pondicherry Southhave won three of their nine. Pondicherry South will look to win this game, but Pondicherry West are a better team and expected to prevail.
PSXI vs PWXI Match Details
Match 29 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 will be played on November 19 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry at 2:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: PSXI vs PWXI, Match 29
Date and Time: November 19, 2022; 2:00 pm IST
Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry
Pitch Report
The pitch at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry is well-balanced and conducive to both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams could look to chase, as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.
PSXI vs PWXI Form Guide
PSXI - Won 3 of their last 9 matches
PWXI - Won 5 of their last 9 matches
PSXI vs PWXI Probable Playing XIs
PSXI
No major injury update
Premraj Rajavelu ©, Ayyanar Rajendiran (wk), Logesh Prabagaran, Mohan Doss R, Mariyappan P, Tharun J, Sabari Sakthivel, M Mathan, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Bharathkumar Dhanasekaran, Raghul Raj Datchana
PWXI
No major injury update
Thamizhmani Govindan, Shashank Vinod, Prasanna Kodiyan, George Samuel A (wk), J Manikandan, Arunraj Shanmugam R, Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu, Murugan Panneer ©, Mukesh Amutha, Subramaniyan Kannan, Kabilan Subramani
PSXI vs PWXI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
M Doss
Doss, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. A Rajendiran is another good pick.
Batters
V Shashank
P Rajvelu and V Shashank are the two best batter picks. N Kuzhandaivelu is another good pick and has performed well in the last few games.
All-rounders
J Tharun
J Tharun and G Thamizhazhagan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Thennavan is another good pick.
Bowlers
S Sabari
The top bowler picks are Subramaniyan K and S Sabari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. P Murugan is another good pick.
PSXI vs PWXI match captain and vice-captain choices
J Tharun
Tharun bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams.
G Thamizhazhagan
As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Thamizhazhagan the captain of the grand league teams. He bowls at the death and could play a key role in this game.
Five Must-Picks for PSXI vs PWXI, Match 29
J Tharun
S Sabari
M Doss
G Thamizhazhagan
N Thennavan
Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry West XI Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and also bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain can be a way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry West XI Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: M Doss
Batters: N Kuzhandaivelu, V Shashank, P Rajavelu, AR Shanmukham
All-rounders: G Thamizhazhagan, N Thennavan, J Tharun
Bowlers: S Sabari, Subramaniyan K, P Murugan
Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry West XI Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: M Doss
Batters: V Shashank, P Rajavelu, AR Shanmukham
All-rounders: G Thamizhazhagan, N Thennavan, J Tharun
Bowlers: S Sabari, Subramaniyan K, P Murugan, M Amutha