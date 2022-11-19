PSXI vs PWXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 29

Pondicherry South XI (PSXI) will take on Pondicherry West XI (PWXI) in game 29 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 on Saturday at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the PSXI vs PWXI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

Pondicherry West have won five of their nine games, while Pondicherry Southhave won three of their nine. Pondicherry South will look to win this game, but Pondicherry West are a better team and expected to prevail.

PSXI vs PWXI Match Details

Match 29 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 will be played on November 19 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry at 2:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PSXI vs PWXI, Match 29

Date and Time: November 19, 2022; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry is well-balanced and conducive to both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams could look to chase, as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

PSXI vs PWXI Form Guide

PSXI - Won 3 of their last 9 matches

PWXI - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

PSXI vs PWXI Probable Playing XIs

PSXI

No major injury update

Premraj Rajavelu ©, Ayyanar Rajendiran (wk), Logesh Prabagaran, Mohan Doss R, Mariyappan P, Tharun J, Sabari Sakthivel, M Mathan, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Bharathkumar Dhanasekaran, Raghul Raj Datchana

PWXI

No major injury update

Thamizhmani Govindan, Shashank Vinod, Prasanna Kodiyan, George Samuel A (wk), J Manikandan, Arunraj Shanmugam R, Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu, Murugan Panneer ©, Mukesh Amutha, Subramaniyan Kannan, Kabilan Subramani

PSXI vs PWXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Doss

Doss, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. A Rajendiran is another good pick.

Batters

V Shashank

P Rajvelu and V Shashank are the two best batter picks. N Kuzhandaivelu is another good pick and has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

J Tharun

J Tharun and G Thamizhazhagan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Thennavan is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Sabari

The top bowler picks are Subramaniyan K and S Sabari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. P Murugan is another good pick.

PSXI vs PWXI match captain and vice-captain choices

J Tharun

Tharun bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams.

G Thamizhazhagan

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Thamizhazhagan the captain of the grand league teams. He bowls at the death and could play a key role in this game.

Five Must-Picks for PSXI vs PWXI, Match 29

J Tharun

S Sabari

M Doss

G Thamizhazhagan

N Thennavan

Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry West XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and also bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain can be a way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry West XI Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Doss

Batters: N Kuzhandaivelu, V Shashank, P Rajavelu, AR Shanmukham

All-rounders: G Thamizhazhagan, N Thennavan, J Tharun

Bowlers: S Sabari, Subramaniyan K, P Murugan

Pondicherry South XI vs Pondicherry West XI Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Doss

Batters: V Shashank, P Rajavelu, AR Shanmukham

All-rounders: G Thamizhazhagan, N Thennavan, J Tharun

Bowlers: S Sabari, Subramaniyan K, P Murugan, M Amutha

