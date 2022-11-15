PSXI vs YXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 22

Pondicherry South XI (PSXI) will take on Yanam XI (YXI) in the 22nd game of the Pondicherry T20 2022 on Tuesday at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the PSXI vs YXI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report, best player picks and playing XIs.

Pondicherry South have won two of their five games, while Yanam have won only one of their four. Yanam will look to win this game, but Pondicherry South are a better team and expected to prevail.

PSXI vs YXI Match Details

Match 22 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 will be played on November 15 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry at 2:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PSXI vs YXI, Match 22

Date and Time: November 15, 2022; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry is well-balanced and conducive for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners.

Both teams would look to chase first, as batting is relatively easier in the second innings. The last game here between Karaikal XI and Pondicherry South XI saw 318 runs scored for the loss of 16 wickets in 37.1 overs.

PSXI vs YXI Form Guide

PSXI - Won 2 of their last 5 games

YXI - Won 1 of their last 4 games

PSXI vs YXI Probable Playing XIs

PSXI

No major injury update

Mohan Doss-R (wk), Ayyanar Rajendiran (c), J Tharun, Bharathkumar Dhanasekaran, Premkumar Anbane, S Ram Prasath, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Mariyappan P, S Sabari, Jaleel Jaffar, Avanish Badrinath

YXI

No major injury update

Kaladi Nagur Babu (c & wk), K-Ganapathi, V Manga Satya Sumanth, B-Durga Prasad, Kola-Shiva Sathish-Varma-N, Yalla Divya Rao, K Suresh, C-Lovaraju, P-Tarun Teja Varma, Rajesh Verma, M-Ajay Kumar

PSXI vs YXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Doss (5 matches, 113 runs)

Doss, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. A Rajendiran is another good pick.

Batters

V Manga (4 matches, 103 runs, 3 wickets)

P Rajavelu and V Manga are the two best batter picks. B Dhanasekaran is another good pick. He has performed well in the last few games.

All Rounders

J Tharun (5 matches, 65 runs, 8 wickets)

K Sathish and J Tharun are the best all-rounder picks. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Y Divya is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Sabari (5 matches, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks are S Sabari and P Teja. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. L Jawaharraj is another good pick.

PSXI vs YXI match captain and vice-captain choices

J Tharun

Tharun bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe option for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 65 runs and taken eight wickets in five games.

V Manga

As the pitch is good for both bowlers and batters, you could make V Manga the captain of the grand league teams. He bowls at the death and could play a key role in this game. He has scored 103 runs and taken three wickets in four games.

Five Must-Picks for PSXI vs YXI, Match 22

V Manga 103 runs and 3 wickets J Tharun 65 runs and 8 wickets S Sabari 5 wickets M Doss 113 runs K Sathish 66 runs and 4 wickets

Pondicherry South XI vs Yanam XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pondicherry South XI vs Yanam XI Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Rajendiran, M Doss

Batters: V Manga, B Dhanasekaran, P Rajavelu

All-rounders: J Tharun, K Sathish, Y Divya

Bowlers: P Teja, S Sabari, L Jawaharraj

Pondicherry South XI vs Yanam XI Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Doss

Batters: V Manga, B Dhanasekaran, P Rajavelu

All-rounders: J Tharun, K Sathish

Bowlers: P Teja, S Sabari, M P, R Verma, M Kumar

