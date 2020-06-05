PT v IN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin T20 League Match - June 6th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for PT v IN-XI match of Darwin T20 League.

Pint CC face off against the DDCC Invitational XI in Match 2 of the Darwin Cricket League T20 2020.

Darwin T20 League Dream11 Fantasy

Cricket is finally returning to Australia in the form of the Darwin T20 League in the Northern Territories capital. With the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been no cricket in the country for months now and all eyes will be on Darwin as the sport finally resumes in Australia.

Game 2 of the Darwin T20 League will take place at 10:30 AM on Saturday, and will see Pint Cricket Club take on DDCC Invitational XI in what promises to be an exciting return to cricket for the city.

Squads to choose from

Pint Cricket Club

Daniel Lang, Simon Lavers, Anthony Harrison, Joel Logan, Sulaman Khan, Jack Flynn, Nick Glinatsis, Ben May, Tim Garner, Ash Norman, Bilal Abbas, Karan Samra, Tom Grose

DDCC Invitational XI

Muhammad Nawaz, Boney Sebastian, Jagmeet Singh, Mohammad Mahabub-Hossain, Rajesh Pellai, Kartik Minhas, Vishnvardhan Thamelselan, Ajay Emmanual, Suneet Vinod-Suseela, Waseem Akram, Mariyatharsan Shanthakumar, Jashandeep Singh-Saini, Amrik Singh, Rana Abu Baker

Predicted Playing XIs

Pint Cricket Club

Jack Flynn, Simon Lavers, Ash Norman, Tim Garner, Nick Glinatsis, Daniel Lang, Tom Grose, Anthony Harrison, Bilal Abbas, Ben May, Sulaman Khan

DDCC Invitational XI

Vishnvardhan Thamelselan, Ajay Emmanual, Waseem Akram, S Vinod Suseela, Boney Sebastian, Mohd Mahabub Hossain, Jagmeet Singh, Kartik Manhas, M Shanthakumar, Jashandeep Singh Saini, Rajesh Pillai

Match Details

Match: Pint Cricket Club v DDCC Invitational XI

Date: June 6th, 2020 at 10.30 AM IST

Venue: Marrara (MCG 1)

Pitch Report

While there hasn’t been much cricket played on this pitch for quite some time, it is expected to be a little neutral with some support for both batsmen and pacers. You can expect the spinners to have some trouble bowling on this surface.

Darwin T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PT v IN-XI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Thamelselan, W Akram, S Vinod-Suseela, J Flynn, S Lavers, B Sebastian, J Singh, B Abbas, M Shanthakumar, A Harrison, T Grose

Captain - B Abbas, Vice-captain - B Sebastian

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Lang, W Akram, S Vinod-Suseela, J Flynn, S Lavers, B Sebastian, A Norman, B Abbas, M Shanthakumar, A Harrison, T Grose

Captain - B Sebastian, Vice-captain - A Harrison

All matches of the Darwin T10 League will be streamed live on MyCricket Facebook page.