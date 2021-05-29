PT vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Darwin ODD Final - May 30th, 2021

Pint Cricket Club will take on Waratah Cricket Club in the final of the Darwin ODD on Sunday.
Pint Cricket Club finished in second position in the standings, winning three of their last five Darwid ODD games. They will head into the final on the back of a loss at the hands of their upcoming opponents - Waratah Cricket Club.
Waratah Cricket Club, meanwhile, finished atop the points table after winning five out of their six matches this season. They hammered Pint Cricket Club by 10 wickets in their last Darwin ODD outing.
Squads to choose from:
Pint Cricket Club
Lachlan Bangs, Blade Baxter, Patrick Gallow, Cormac Hassett, Joshua Neill, Muhammad Nawaz, Jack Ramage (wk), Ben Speake, Muhammad Tahir, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Thomas Grose, Simon Lavers, Tim Garner, Raza Malik
Waratah Cricket Club
Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Isaac Conway, Ishara Dilshan Gange, Dylan Hunter, Yash Pednekar, Ryan Wilson, Austin Umpherston, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (wk), Joshua Reeves, Matthew Sipala, Himesh Silva Sandaradura
Predicted Playing XIs
Pint Cricket Club
Lachlan Bangs, Blade Baxter, Patrick Gallow, Cormac Hassett, Joshua Neill, Muhammad Nawaz, Jack Ramage (wk), Ben Speake, Muhammad Tahir, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Thomas Grose
Waratah Cricket Club
Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Isaac Conway, Ishara Dilshan Gange, Dylan Hunter, Yash Pednekar, Ryan Wilson, Austin Umpherston, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (wk)
Match Details
Match: Pint Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club, Darwin ODD final
Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin
Date and Time: 30th May, 2021, 10:00 AM IST
Pitch Report
The track at the Marrara Cricket Ground is a sporting one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 215 runs. The wicket has a bit of turn on offer for the spinners, who are expected to play a crucial part in the middle overs. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.
Darwin ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PT vs WCC)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Ramage, A Umpherston, I Conway, A Chandrasinghe, B Speake, U Weerasinghe, D Hunter, U Rajapaksha, M Weerasinghe, D H Smith, M Nawaz
Captain: U Weerasinghe. Vice-captain: D Hunter
Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Ramage, C Zobel, A Umpherston, I Conway, B Speake, U Weerasinghe, D Hunter, U Rajapaksha, M Weerasinghe, D H Smith, M Nawaz
Captain: A Umpherston. Vice-captain: I Conway