PT vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Darwin ODD Final - May 30th, 2021

Pint Cricket Club will take on Waratah Cricket Club in the final of the Darwin ODD on Sunday.

Pint Cricket Club finished in second position in the standings, winning three of their last five Darwid ODD games. They will head into the final on the back of a loss at the hands of their upcoming opponents - Waratah Cricket Club.

Waratah Cricket Club, meanwhile, finished atop the points table after winning five out of their six matches this season. They hammered Pint Cricket Club by 10 wickets in their last Darwin ODD outing.

Squads to choose from:

Pint Cricket Club

Lachlan Bangs, Blade Baxter, Patrick Gallow, Cormac Hassett, Joshua Neill, Muhammad Nawaz, Jack Ramage (wk), Ben Speake, Muhammad Tahir, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Thomas Grose, Simon Lavers, Tim Garner, Raza Malik

Waratah Cricket Club

Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Isaac Conway, Ishara Dilshan Gange, Dylan Hunter, Yash Pednekar, Ryan Wilson, Austin Umpherston, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (wk), Joshua Reeves, Matthew Sipala, Himesh Silva Sandaradura

Predicted Playing XIs

Pint Cricket Club

Lachlan Bangs, Blade Baxter, Patrick Gallow, Cormac Hassett, Joshua Neill, Muhammad Nawaz, Jack Ramage (wk), Ben Speake, Muhammad Tahir, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Thomas Grose

Waratah Cricket Club

Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Isaac Conway, Ishara Dilshan Gange, Dylan Hunter, Yash Pednekar, Ryan Wilson, Austin Umpherston, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (wk)

Match Details

Match: Pint Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club, Darwin ODD final

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Date and Time: 30th May, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Marrara Cricket Ground is a sporting one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 215 runs. The wicket has a bit of turn on offer for the spinners, who are expected to play a crucial part in the middle overs. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

Darwin ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PT vs WCC)

PT vs WCC Dream11 Tips - Darwin ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Ramage, A Umpherston, I Conway, A Chandrasinghe, B Speake, U Weerasinghe, D Hunter, U Rajapaksha, M Weerasinghe, D H Smith, M Nawaz

Captain: U Weerasinghe. Vice-captain: D Hunter

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Ramage, C Zobel, A Umpherston, I Conway, B Speake, U Weerasinghe, D Hunter, U Rajapaksha, M Weerasinghe, D H Smith, M Nawaz

Captain: A Umpherston. Vice-captain: I Conway