PTH vs MAP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for NSK Trophy State T20 Championship, Match 20

The 20th game of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will see DCA Pathanamthitta (PTH) square off against the DCA Malappuram (MAP) at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (April 7). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PTH vs MAP Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

DCA Pathanamthitta have played three matches in the tournament and have lost all of them. They have to win this match in order to regain form and climb up the ladder in the points table.

DCA Malapurram have been decent in their three appearances. They have managed to win two of these matches, losing the other one. Malapurram will be looking to hold onto their form with a win in this match.

PTH vs MAP Match Details

The 20th game of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will be played on April 7 at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram at 1:40 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PTH vs MAP, Match 20

Date and Time: April 7, 2023, 1.40 pm IST

Venue: St. Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, Thiruvanthapuram

PTH vs MAP, Pitch Report

The pitch at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba will be a balanced wicket. It will have something in it for both the batters and the bowlers.

PTH vs MAP Probable Playing XIs

PTH Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PTH Probable Playing XI

Subin-S, A Anil, A Philip, A Babu, A Nair, A Pillai, Kannan-A, Ananthu-KB, BM Justin, M Krishna, and M Mohan.

MAP Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MAP Probable Playing XI

Nikhil T, S Ajmal NK, A Krishnan, M Riyas-UC, P Mashood, A Raheem-T, M Rabin-Krishna, H Basil, A AT, A Ramees-P, and Sibin-V.

PTH vs MAP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nikhil-T

Nikhil T has been in form with the bat in the tournament. He also does a great job on the field and looks like the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

M Riyas-UC

M Riyas-UC has been scoring runs consistently this tournament. He can give the team a positive start and hence is a great pick for the match from the batters category.

All-rounder

Ananthu KB

Ananthu KB has been in great form with both the bat and the ball. He can turn out to be the match winner with either of her trades and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

H Basil

H Basil has been a great wicket-taking form in this tournament. He can help the team's cause with a wicket at crucial junctures and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

PTH vs MAP match captain and vice-captain choices

Ananthu-KB

Ananthu-KB has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He might be the match winner with either the bat or the ball and that makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

M Rabin-Krishna

M Rabin Krishna is a prized asset for his team. He can change the course of a match with the bat or the ball and that makes him a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

5 Must-Picks for PTH vs MAP, Match 20

Nikhil-T

M Riyas-UC

M Rabin-Krishna

Ananthu-KB

H Basil

PTH vs MAP Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be balanced and players of all trades will enjoy the surface. Batters and all-rounders who can complete their quota of overs will be the best picks for the match.

PTH vs MAP Dream11 Prediction, Match 20, Head-to-head

Wicketkeepers: Nikhil-T, S Ajmal-NK

Batters: A Krishnan, M Riyas-UC, A Babu

All-rounders: A Francis, M Rabin-Krishna, Ananthu-KB

Bowlers: B M Justin, A Ramees P, H Basil

PTH vs MAP Dream11 Prediction, Match 20, Grand League

