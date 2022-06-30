PU vs BGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Milan, Group D Eliminator

Pioltello United (PU) will take on Bergamo Super XI (BGS) in the Group D Eliminator match of the ECS T10 Milan on Thursday at the Milan Cricket Ground.

Both teams will be playing the eliminator match of the tournament after poor performances in the league stage. Pioltello United won only one of their two league matches, while Bergamo Super XI lost both their league stage matches.

Bergamo Super XI will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Pioltello United are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Pioltello United.

PU vs BGS Probable Playing XI

PU Playing XI

Ali Amjad (wk), Ali Raza, Taha Abbas, Anees Aslam, Ahmed Muhammad, Mian Abdul Qadoos, Umair Shah, Irfan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Husnain Kabeer, Tayab Sohail

BGS Playing XI

Muhammad Afzaal (wk), Saif Ali, Sandeep Singh, Imran Asmat, Ali Mubarak, Asmat Ali, Salman muhammad, Harpal Singh, Amarjit Singh, Salman Ishaq, Ashraf Shah

Match Details

PU vs BGS, ECS T10 Milan, Group D Eliminator

Date and Time: 30th June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground is batting-friendly. The pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers.

The pitch should not change considerably during the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

PU vs BGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Afzaal, who played exceptionally well in the last ECS tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will get additional points from catches.

Batters

Saif Ali and Safyan Ali are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Aslam is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

K Shahzad and S Muhammad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Mubarak is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Nadeem and A Shah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in PU vs BGS Dream11 prediction team

Safyan Ali (BGS)

K Shahzad (PU)

A Nadeem (PU)

Pioltello United vs Bergamo Super XI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Milan)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Afzaal, Saif Ali, H Kabeer, M Abdul, A Mubarak, A Khan, K Shahzad, S Muhammad, A Nadeem, A Shah, H Hamid

Captain: K Shahzad Vice Captain: A Mubarak

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Afzaal, Safyan Ali, H Kabeer, M Abdul, A Mubarak, A Khan, K Shahzad, Z Amjad, A Nadeem, A Shah, H Hamid

Captain: K Shahzad Vice Captain: A Khan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far