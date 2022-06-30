PU vs BGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Milan, Match 14

Pioltello United (PU) will take on Bergamo Super XI (BGS) in the 14th match of the ECS T10 Milan on Thursday at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Pioltello United and Bergamo Super XI were among the top teams in the last season of the ECS T10 Milan. Both teams have quality players who can help their respective teams win the match.

Bergamo Super XI will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note. But Pioltello United are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Pioltello United.

PU vs BGS Probable Playing XI

PU Playing XI

Ali Amjad (wk), Ali Raza, Taha Abbas, Anees Aslam, Ahmed Muhammad, Mian Abdul Qadoos, Umair Shah, Irfan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Husnain Kabeer, Tayab Sohail

BGS Playing XI

Muhammad Afzaal (wk), Saif Ali, Sandeep Singh, Imran Asmat, Ali Mubarak, Asmat Ali, Salman muhammad, Harpal Singh, Amarjit Singh, Salman Ishaq, Ashraf Shah

Match Details

PU vs BGS, ECS T10 Milan, Match 14

Date and Time: 30th June 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan is batting-friendly. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers.

The pitch should not change considerably during the course of the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

PU vs BGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Afzaal, who played exceptionally well in the last ECS tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. A Amjad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Batters

Saif Ali and Safyan Ali are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Taha Abbas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

U Shah and A Mubarak are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ishaq and A Ali-I. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. T Sohail is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in PU vs BGS Dream11 prediction team

Safyan Ali (BGS)

T Abbas (PU)

U Shah (PU)

Pioltello United vs Bergamo Super XI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Milan)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Amjad, M Afzaal, Saif Ali, Safyan Ali, T Abbas, A Mubarak, A Ali, U Shah, S Ishaq, A Ali-I, T Sohail

Captain: Safyan Ali Vice Captain: A Mubarak

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Amjad, M Afzaal, Saif Ali, Safyan Ali, T Abbas, A Mubarak, I Ali-I, U Shah, S Ishaq, A Ali-I, T Sohail

Captain: Safyan Ali Vice Captain: T Abbas

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far