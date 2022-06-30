PU vs BOG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Milan, Group D Eliminator

Pioltello United (PU) will take on Bogliasco (BOG) in the Group D Eliminator match of the ECS T10 Milan on Thursday, June 30. The Milan Cricket Ground in Milan will host this contest.

Neither team performed well in their league matches, resulting in a final eliminator match between the two. One of them will exit the tournament, while the other will progress into the next stage.

Pioltello United will give it their all to win the match and extend their stay in the ECS T10 Milan. However, Bogliasco are a relatively better team and are expected to win this match.

PU vs BOG Probable Playing XI

PU Playing XI

Ali Amjad (wk), Ali Raza, Taha Abbas, Anees Aslam, Ahmed Muhammad, Mian Abdul Qadoos, Umair Shah, Irfan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Husnain Kabeer, Tayab Sohail.

BOG Playing XI

Sandesh Kulapathi, Fernando Damian (wk), Asanka Perera, Nadeesha Fernando, Nagodavithanachchi Nandana, Rishan Thamel, Sachin Warnakulasuriya, Harshvardhan Madineni, Niranga Fernando, Charith Perera, Shanaka Perera.

Match Details

Match: PU vs BOG, ECS T10 Milan, Group D Eliminator.

Date and Time: 30th June 2022, 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan is batting-friendly but the pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the speedsters. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game and both teams will likely aim to chase after winning the toss.

PU vs BOG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Damian, who played exceptionally well in the last ECS tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your Dream 11 side for today's match. A Amjad is another good pick as well.

Batters

S Warnakulasuriya and T Abbas are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team for this game. N Nandana is another good pick as he has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

U Shah and S Perara are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team as they are likely to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. W Mestiyage is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team for today's match are F Madupa and A Ali-I. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to pick up wickets in the death overs.

A Khan is another good pick in this category.

Top players to pick in PU vs BOG Dream11 prediction team

S Warnakulasuriya (Bogliasco).

T Abbas (Pioltello United).

U Shah (Pioltello United).

Pioltello United vs Bogliasco Super XI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Milan)

Pioltello United vs Bogliasco Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Amjad, F Damian, N Nandana, S Warnakulasuriya, T Abbas, S Perara, W Mestiyage, U Shah, F Madupa, A Ali-I, A Khan.

Captain: U Shah | Vice Captain: S Warnakulasuriya.

Pioltello United vs Bogliasco Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: F Damian, N Nandana, A Perara, S Warnakulasuriya, T Abbas, S Perara, W Mestiyage, U Shah, R Gayan, A Ali-I, A Khan.

Captain: S Warnakulasuriya | Vice Captain: T Abbas.

