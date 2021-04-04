PU vs MK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Milan match – April 5th, 2021

In the season opener of the ECS T10 Milan tournament, Pioltello United will take on Milan Kingsgrove at the Milan Cricket Ground on Monday.

Pioltello United will be making their debut in the ECS T10 Milan tournament. Most of their players are below the age of 25. Brothers Haseeb Ansari and Hunain Ansari played for the Milan Kingsgrove team at the ECS Rome T10 last year, and that experience could come in handy in the team's season opener.

Meanwhile, Milan Kingsgrove, who have a strong Sri Lankan contingent, finished in last spot in their group last year. Joy Perera has represented the Italian team and is their leading run-scorer with 208 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 144.44. He'll be a key player for Milan in the ECS this season.

ECS T10 Milan: Squads to choose from

Pioltello United

Haseeb Ansari, Hunain Ansari, Zain Amjad, Ali Amjad, Anees Aslam, Farhan Bhatti, Ahmad Khan, Imran Haider, Vissal Hussain, Abbas Khan, Kamran Khan, Abdullah Khan, Umer Khayam, Farooq Mohammad, Raza Noor, Majid Safi, Tayab Sohail, Husnain Kabeer, Sami Ullah.

Milan Kingsgrove

Rajeewa Balasuriya, Joy Perera, Ali Usman, Ahmad Raza, Michele Batista, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Dian De silva, Dinesh Dissanayaka, Keerthi Fernando Warnakulasuriya, Ganesh Puri, Waqar Tauqeer, Lahiru Vithanage, Lasitha Vithanage, Shaveen Bandara, Kamal Kariyawasam, Ahmed Muhammad, Anton Rodrigo.

Probable Playing XIs

Pioltello United

Haseeb Ansari (c), Imran Haider (wk), Vissal Hussain, Raza Noor, Majid Safi, Zain Amjad, Husnain Kabeer, Ahmad Khan, Hunain Ansari, Sami Ullah, Abbas Khan.

Milan Kingsgrove

Joy Perera (c), Ahmad Raza, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Sadeeth Varadharajah (wk), Michele Batista, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Deshan Fernando, Shaveen Bandara, Ali Usman.

Match Details

Match: Pioltello United vs Milan Kingsgrove, Match 1.

Date and Time: 5th April, 2021; 1:00 PM.

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

Pitch Report

The track at the Milan Cricket Ground is expected to assist the batsmen. Bowlers could struggle at this venue, as the conditions aren't conducive for them.

PU vs MK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PU vs MK Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Milan 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Imran Haider, Sami Ullah, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Vissal Hussain, Ahmad Khan, Ali Usman, Hunain Ansari, Deshan Fernando, Joy Perera, Shaveen Bandara.

Captain: Joy Perera. Vice-captain: Ali Usman.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Imran Haider, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Vissal Hussain, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Ali Usman, Hunain Ansari, Deshan Fernando, Joy Perera, Abbas Khan.

Captain: Vissal Hussain. Vice-captain: Hunain Ansari.