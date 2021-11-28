PU vs UTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for MCA All Star T10 Bash 2021 Match 11

Pak United (PU) will take on Utkal Cricket Club (UTC) in the 11th match of the MCA All Star T10 Bash 2021 in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Pak United’s first match in the tournament was abandoned without a ball being bowled. They will hope to give a good account of themselves and open their campaign with a win.

The weather gods also played spoilsport in Utkal Cricket Club’s tournament opener. The match had to be abandoned after the first innings.

PU vs UTC Probable Playing XIs

PU XI

B Ali, T Rafiq, G Rahman, M Irshad, Z Ali, A Chohan, M Usman Anwar, M Afzal, M Shafqat Niaz, A Ahmad Tahir, M Khan.

UTC XI

R Kumar Barik, U Dhoundiyal, S Sagor, J Sheikh, S Vijay Chitre, P Sharma, A Sohail Khan, Hafeez Naveed, Anowar Zahid, Shrinivas Iyer, Rajat Barik.

Match Details

Match: PU vs UTC, MCA All Star T10 Bash 2021, Match 11.

Date and Time: 28th November, 2021; 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kuala Lumpur,

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favour the bowlers. Batters will need to be careful and bide their time on the pitch. They should look to get their eye in and aim to play long innings.

Today’s PU vs UTC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

B Ali could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can score key runs too.

Batters

U Dhoundiyal could be a player to watch out for from the Utkal camp. In five matches, he has scored 30 runs, and has taken two wickets for them.

All-rounders

A Chohan could prove to be an interesting all-round asset for his side. 60.38% fantasy users have chosen him as their captain for this game.

Bowlers

A Zahid will look to strike early with the ball. He has taken six wickets in seven games for the team.

5 best players to pick in PU vs UTC Dream11 prediction team

A Chohan (PU)

M Afzal (PU)

U Dhoundiyal (UTC)

G Rahman (PU)

B Ali (PU),

Key stats for PU vs UTC Dream11 prediction team

RK Barik: 74 runs and 20 wickets in 19 matches.

U Dhoundiyal: 30 runs and 2 wickets in 5 matches.

A Zahid: 6 wickets in 7 matches.

PU vs UTC Dream11 Prediction

PU vs UTC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R K Barik, B Ali, U Dhoundiyal, G Rahman, T Rafiq, P Sharma, A Chohan, M Afzal, H S Rawat, A Zahid, M Shafqat-Niaz.

Captain: A Chohan. Vice-Captain: M Afzal.

PU vs UTC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R K Barik, U Dhoundiyal, G Rahman, T Rafiq, P Sharma, A Chohan, M Afzal, H S Rawat, A Zahid, M Shafqat-Niaz, A Ahmad Tahir.

Captain: G Rahman. Vice-Captain: U Dhoundiyal.

Edited by Bhargav