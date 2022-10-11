PUD vs UP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Elite Group B

Puducherry (PUD) will take on Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 on Tuesday at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the PUD vs UP Dream11 prediction, the pitch report, and today's playing 11s.

Both teams will be playing their first matches after an unsuccessful 2021 season. Puducherry ended the 2021 season's league table in fifth place, while Uttar Pradesh finished fourth in the points table.

Uttar Pradesh will give it their all to win the match, but Puducherry are a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PUD vs UP Match Details

The Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on October 11, at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PUD vs UP, Elite Group B Match

Date and Time: October 11, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

PUD vs UP Form Guide

PUD - Will be playing their first match.

UP - Will be playing their first match.

PUD vs UP Probable Playing XI

PUD Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Tharayil Abheesh, Ankit Sharma, Arun Karthik (wk), Damodaran Rohit, Paras Dogra, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Mohit Mittan, Krishna Pandey, Ramcharan Ragupathy, Thivagar Gopal, and Sagar Udeshi.

UP Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Karan Sharma, Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Shivam Mavi, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Sharma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Divyansh, Yash Dayal, Akshdeep Nath, and Shiva Singh.

PUD vs UP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Karthik

A Karthik, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. A Juyal is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Garg

P Garg and P Dogra are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

D Rohit

K Sharma and D Rohit are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Thivagar is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Khan and Y Dayal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Mavi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PUD vs UP match captain and vice-captain choices

D Rohit

D Rohit will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

P Garg

Since the pitch is good for batters, you can make P Garg the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and can play crucial innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for PUD vs UP, Elite Group B Match

P Garg

D Rohit

M Khan

K Sharma

R Singh

Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in crucial overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Karthik

Batters: P Garg, R Singh, V Marimuthu, P Dogra

All-rounders: K Sharma, D Rohit, G Thivagar

Bowlers: M Khan, S Mavi, Y Dayal

Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Karthik

Batters: P Garg, R Singh, P Dogra

All-rounders: K Sharma, D Rohit, G Thivagar, S Sharma

Bowlers: M Khan, S Mavi, S Udeshi

