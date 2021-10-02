PUN-U19 vs UT-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vinoo Mankad Trophy Elite Group D Match

Punjab Under-19 (PUN-U19) will lock horns with Uttarakhand Under-19 (UT-U19) in a Vinoo Mankad Trophy fixture at the ECIL Ground in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Punjab Under-19 are placed at the bottom of the Elite Group D points table with two losses from as many matches. They fell to a seven-wicket defeat in their last Vinoo Mankad Trophy match against Bengal Under-19. Uttarakhand Under-19, on the other hand, have also lost two in two and are placed just above their opponents in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy points table. They will head into this encounter on the back of a six-wicket loss in their previous match against Kerala Under-19.

PUN-U19 vs UT-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

PUN-U19 XI

Karman, Rushil Shrivastava, Uday Saharan, Ridham Satyawan (C), Aryan Bhatia, Mayank Gupta, Manroop Singh, Harshdeep Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Eish Rao (WK), Ashish Lawrence.

UT-U19 XI

Kunalveer Singh (C), Sanskar Rawat (WK), Aarav Mahajan, Divyansh Sonkar, Gurman Singh Dhillon, Ishagra Jagoori, Mohammad Farhan, Poorvansh Dhruv, Priyanshu Panwar, Shashwat Dangwal, Suhail Khan.

Match Details

PUN-U19 vs UT-U19, Elite Group D, Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Date and Time: 2nd October 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: ECIL Ground, Hyderabad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ECIL Ground is a decent one to bat on. The surface also offers some assistance to the bowlers. While the pacers may get some movement early on, the spinners will also have a say as the match progresses. Bowling first should be the preferred option as the last two Vinoo Mankad Trophy matches played on this ground were won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings score at the venue is 158 runs.

Today’s PUN-U19 vs UT-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanskar Rawat: Rawat is a skilled batsman who scored 25 runs in the previous match. He could prove to be a crucial pick for today's game.

Batsmen

Ridham Chander Satyawan: Satyawan is an experienced batsman from Punjab. He has scored 55 runs in two Vinoo Mankad Trophy matches at a strike rate of 98.21.

Vidit Joshi: Joshi has failed to perform so far this season. But he is a quality batter who can help you fetch healthy points in this game if he gets going.

All-rounders

Shashwat Dangwal: Dangwal is a genuine all-rounder who can provide us with some valuable points on Friday. He scalped a wicket in the previous match at an economy of just 2.40.

Krish Ashwani Bhagat: Bhagat has the ability to contribute well with both the bat and ball. He scored 28 runs in the previous Vinoo Mankad Trophy match against Bengal Under-19.

Bowlers

Emanjot Singh Chahal: Chahal has the ability to pick up wickets even in difficult conditions. He has scalped three wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 4.40.

Satyam Baaliyan: Baaliyan is a genuine wicket-taker who scalped a wicket in the last match. He can prove to be a great utility pick in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in PUN-U19 vs UT-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Emanjot Singh Chahal (PUN-U19) - 49 points

Krish Ashwani Bhagat (PUN-U19) - 34 points

Rushil Ranjan Shrivastava (PUN-U19) - 23 points

Uday Pratap Saharan (PUN-U19) - 13 points

Ridham Chander Satyawan (PUN-U19) - 6 points

Important Stats for PUN-U19 vs UT-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Emanjot Singh Chahal: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.40

Krish Ashwani Bhagat: 28 runs in 1 match; SR - 38.36

Rushil Ranjan Shrivastava: 21 runs in 1 match; SR - 39.62

Uday Pratap Saharan: 81 runs in 2 matches; SR - 68.64

Ridham Chander Satyawan: 55 runs in 2 matches; SR - 98.21

PUN-U19 vs UT-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (Vinoo Mankad Trophy)

PUN-U19 vs UT-U19 Dream11 Prediction - Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanskar Rawat, Ridham Chander Satyawan, Rushil Ranjan Shrivastava, Vidit Joshi, Uday Pratap Saharan, Krish Ashwani Bhagat, Shashwat Dangwal, Arush Melkani, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Suhail Khan, Satyam Baaliyan.

Captain: Uday Pratap Saharan. Vice-captain: Shashwat Dangwal.

PUN-U19 vs UT-U19 Dream11 Prediction - Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanskar Rawat, Ridham Chander Satyawan, Vidit Joshi, Poorvansh Dhruv, Uday Pratap Saharan, Krish Ashwani Bhagat, Shashwat Dangwal, Arush Melkani, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Suhail Khan, Satyam Baaliyan.

Captain: Shashwat Dangwal. Vice-captain: Uday Pratap Saharan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

