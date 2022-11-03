PUN vs BEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, 1st Semi Final

Himachal Pradesh (HIM) will take on Punjab (PUN) in the first semi-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the HIM vs PUN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Both teams performed exceptionally well in the group stage matches. Himachal Pradesh have won five of their last seven games. Punjab, on the other hand, have won seven of their last eight matches.

Himachal Pradesh will give it their all to win the match, but Punjab are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HIM vs PUN Match Details

The first semi-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on November 3 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HIM vs PUN, 1st Semi Final

Date and Time: November 03, 2022, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

HIM vs PUN Form Guide

HIM - Won 5 of their last 7 games.

PUN - Won 7 of their last 8 games.

HIM vs PUN Probable Playing XI

HIM Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Ankush Bains (wk), Prasanth Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Abhimanyu Rana, Nitin Sharma, Rishi Dhawan (c), Akash Vashist, Sumeet Verma, Pankaj Jaiswal, Vaibhav Arora, and Mayank Dagar.

PUN Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Anmol Malhotra, Shubman Gill, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sanvir Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Mayank Markande, and Harpreet Brar.

HIM vs PUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Singh

P Singh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. He smashed 80 runs in the match against Uttar Pradesh.

Batters

S Gill

S Gill and P Chopra are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Gangta is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

R Dhawan

A Sharma and R Dhawan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Vasisht is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Kaul

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kaul and M Dagar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Markande is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HIM vs PUN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sharma

A Sharma will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

S Kaul

Since the pitch is good for bowlers, you can make S Kaul the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and can play crucial innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for HIM vs PUN, 1st Semi-Final

S Kaul

R Dhawan

P Singh

S Gill

A Sharma

Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Singh

Batters: P Chopra, S Gill, N Gangta, A Singh

All-rounders: R Dhawan, A Sharma, A Vasisht

Bowlers: M Markande, M Dagar, S Kaul

Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Singh

Batters: S Gill, N Gangta, A Singh

All-rounders: R Dhawan, A Sharma, A Vasisht

Bowlers: M Markande, K Abhinay, B Singh, S Kaul

