PUN vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match – Jan 29, 2021

Punjab and Baroda are set to face each other in the second semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Punjab ended the league stage as the table toppers of Elite Group A, having won all five of their games. They won the first quarter-final against Karnataka in comfortable fashion, bowling them out for 87 and chasing it down in 13 overs.

Baroda, on the other hand, finished the league stage at the top of Elite Group A with five wins from as many games. They won their last match against Haryana in thrilling fashion, courtesy some incredible batting from Vishnu Solanki.

With 15 runs need of the final three balls, Solanki smashed six, four and six to propel Baroda into the semis.

With a place in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final at stake, an enticing contest beckons at the Sardar Patel Stadium on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Punjab

Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Mandeep Singh (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Karan Kaila, Krishan Naresh Alang, Barinder Sran, Baltej Singh, Sanvir Singh, Rohan Marwaha, Gitansh Khera and Anmol Malhotra.

Baroda

Kedar Devdhar (C & WK), Smit Patel (WK), Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Ninad Rathva, Karthik Kakade, Babashafi Pathan, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Soyeb Sopariya, Dhruv Patel, Chinta Gandhi, Pradeep Yadav, Ansh Patel, Parth Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Pratik Ghodadra and Mohit Mongia.

Predicted Playing-11s

Punjab

Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Mandeep Singh (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma.

Baroda

Kedar Devdhar (C), Smit Patel (WK), Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Ninad Rathva, Karthik Kakade, Babashafi Pathan, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala.

Match Details

Match: Punjab vs Baroda

Date: January 29, 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Pitch Report

The track at Sardar Patel Stadium is a balanced one with an average first innings score of 134 runs. The track has something on offer for both bowlers and batsmen.

As this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game will be played in the evening, the dew factor could come into play in the latter half of the match. Hence, the captain who wins the toss will look to field first before the dew sets in.

PUN vs BRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsimran Singh, Kedar Devdhar, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Vishnu Solanki, Abhishek Sharma, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Lukman Meriwala.

Captain: Prabhsimran Singh. Vice-Captain: Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prabhsimran Singh, Kedar Devdhar, Smit Patel, Anmolpreet Singh, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Vishnu Solanki, Abhishek Sharma, Ninad Rathva, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Kedar Devdhar. Vice-Captain: Siddarth Kaul.