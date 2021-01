PUN vs UP Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match – January 10th, 2021

Punjab will take on Uttar Pradesh at the KCSA Cricket Ground in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Indian domestic season will be back after a period of 10 months. Both Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have some star-studded lineups. Mandeep Singh will lead Punjab, who have a good bowling outfit comprising of the likes of Sandeep Sharma, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul and Arshdeep Singh.

Uttar Pradesh will be led by young Priyam Garg. Suresh Raina and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are likely to be included in the squad and this could prove to be a terrific contest between two well-balanced sides.

PUN vs UP: Squads to choose from

Punjab

Mandeep Singh (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markhande, Harpreet Brar, Karan Kaila, Baltej Singh, Gitansh Khera, Krishan Alang, Anmol Malhotra, Rohan Marwaha, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Abhinav Sharma, Barinder Sran

Uttar Pradesh

Priyam Garg (c), Suresh Raina, Samarth Singh, Aryan Juyal(wk), Bhuveshwar Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Rinku Singh, Mohsin Khan, Shubham Chaubey, Shanu Saini, Madhav Kaushik, Karan Sharma, Shiva Singh, Abhishek Goswami, Aquib Khan, Hardeep Singh, Mohit Jangra, Nalin Mishra, Sameer Choudhary, Purnank Tyagi, Dhruv Jurel

PUN vs UP: Predicted playing XIs

Punjab

Mandeep Singh (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markhande, Harpreet Brar, Karan Kaila

Uttar Pradesh

Priyam Garg (c), Suresh Raina, Samarth Singh, Aryan Juyal(wk), Bhuveshwar Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Rinku Singh, Mohsin Khan, Shubham Chaubey, Shanu Saini

PUN vs UP: Match details

Match: Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh

Venue: KCSA Cricket Ground, Alur

Date and Time: 10th January, 2021, 12:00 PM IST

PUN vs UP: Pitch report

This is a good wicket to bat on. Batsmen will be aiming for the big shots and will attempt to clear the boundary ropes since the ground is small. Spinners can expect some turn from this pitch, and whoever wins the toss, should ideally choose to bat first.

PUN vs UP Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

PUN vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsimran Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Priyam Garg, Suresh Raina, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markhande, Bhuveshwar Kumar

Captain: Suresh Raina, Vice-Captain: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prabhsimran Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Samarth Singh, Suresh Raina, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Bhuveshwar Kumar

Captain: Mandeep Singh, Vice-Captain: Abhishek Sharma