PUN-W v MUM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women's Senior One Day Trophy Match - March 19th, 2021

In an Elite Group D match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Mumbai Women will take on Punjab Women at the Emerald High School Ground on Friday.

Mumbai are second in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy points table, winning two of their three games. In their previous Women's Senior One Day Trophy match against Nagaland, they chased down their target in just four balls. Captain Sayali Satghare picked a seven-wicket haul as Nagaland collapsed for 17.

Meanwhile, Punjab are fifth in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy points table, winning once in three games. In their previous Women's Senior One Day Trophy game against Kerala, they lost by 67 runs. Kerala batted first and posted a huge score of 216. In response, Punjab could only manage 149/9.

Mumbai are undoubtedly the favourites in this Women's Senior One Day Trophy game.

Women's Senior One Day Trophy: Squads to choose from

Mumbai Women

Sharvi Suhas Save, Manali Dakshini, Aachal Nilkanth Valanju, Manjiri Jayawant Gawade, Esha Rohit Oza, Jagravi Rajendra Pawar, Hemali Vinayak Borwankar, Sejal Kiran Raut, Sanika Vinod Chalke, Batul Ronald Pereira, Mahi Dipesh Thakkar, Gargi Vilas Bandekar, Prakashika Prakash Naik, Fatima Kalim Jaffer, Saima Zakir Hussain Thakor, Riya Surendra Chaudhari, Samruddhi Sumant Rawool, Sayali Ganesh Satghare, Saniya Hitendra Raut, Vrushali Vikas Bhagat, Humaira Zamir Kazi, Mansi Mohan Patil, Nirmiti Omyaneshwar Rane, Shaheen Abdul Razak Abdulla, Janhvi Rupesh Kate, Imran Shah, Shweta Anant Haranhalli.

Punjab Women

Gazala Naj Jamshed Ali Ali, Zaman Akhter, Srishti Vivek Rajput, Bharti Pardeep Kumar Bawa, Sunita Shingara Singh, Ridhima Ramesh Kumar Garg Aggarwal, Muskan Sogi Harmesh Sabanal Lal, Parveen Mohammed Neam Khan, Nidhi Mohan Singh, Pragati Pramod Singh, Palwinderjeet Jangir Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mannat Sanjeev Kashyap, Simran Gandhi Rakesh Kumar Kumar, Saloni Puneet Sood, Vanshika Sanjay Mahajan, Shabnam Jiwan Thakur, Nitika Satish Thakur, Jashanpreet Kaur Baljit Chahal, Priyanka Rothash Singh Malik, Priya Janardan Singh Kumari, Shabnam Titu Gandhi, Neetu Moti Singh Singh, Sukhpreet Kaur Gurmail Sandhu, Komalpreet Hardeep Kour, Neelam Hukam Singh Bisht, Babita Nemichand Meena, Taniya Bhatia, Mehak Rajpal Kesar, Aishmine Kulwinder Kaur, Krishna Sanjeev Rana, Ramanpreet Gurjant Kaur, Priyanka Tek Chand Rani, Pratibha Tilak R, Harpreet Dhillon, Sukhchain Singh Dhillon, Renu Ram Bahadur, Kanika S Ahuja, Priyanka Narinder Kumar, Manpreet Sukhwinder Kaur, Anjali S Shanker

Women's Senior One Day Trophy: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Women

Esha Rohit, Vrushali Bhagat, Jagravi Pawar, Manali Dakshini, Prakashika Naik, Riya Chaudhari(wk), Simran Shaikh, Saima Thakor, Saniya Raut, Sayali Satghare(c), Aachal Walanju.

Punjab Women

Jasia Akhter, Ridhima Aggarwal, Priyanka Malik, Taniya Bhatia(c)(wk), Parveen Khan, Kanika Ahuja, Neelam Bisht, Babita Meena, Harpreet Dhillon, Mehak Kesar, Komalpreet Kour.

Match Details

Match: Punjab Women vs Mumbai Women, Match 71.

Date & Time: March 19; 9:00 AM.

Venue: Emerald High School Ground, Indore.

Pitch Report

A first-innings score of around 230-250 runs could be par, as both batters and bowlers could get assistance from the surface. The team winning the toss in this Women's Senior One Day Trophy game could bat first and put pressure on the opposition.

PUN-W v MUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PUN-W v MUM-W Women's Senior One Day Cup Trophy Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Taniya Bhatia, Riya Chaudhari, Vrushali Bhagat, Babita Meena, Priyanka Malik, Manali Dakshini, Harpreet Dhillon, Saima Thakor, Kanika Ahuja, Mehak Kesar, Neelam Bisht.

Captain: Manali Dakshini. Vice-captain: Taniya Bhatia.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Taniya Bhatia, Ridhima Aggarwal, Esha Oza, Vrushali Bhagat, Babita Meena, Manali Dakshini, Harpreet Dhillon, Saima Thakor, Kanika Ahuja, Mehak Kesar, Komalpreet Kaur.

Captain: Ridhima Aggarwal. Vice-captain: Harpreet Dhillon.