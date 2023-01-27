PUN-W vs RJS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Match 8

Punjab Women (PUN-W) will take on Rajasthan Women (RJS-W) in the eighth match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday, January 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the PUN-W vs RJS-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Rajasthan Women will be playing their first match of the tournament. Punjab Women, on the other hand, won their last match of the tournament against Mumbai Women by six wickets.

Rajasthan Women will try their best to win the match, but Punjab Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

PUN-W vs RJS-W Match Details

The eighth match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy will be played on January 27 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PUN-W vs RJS-W, Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Match 8

Date and Time: January 27, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

PUN-W vs RJS-W Form Guide

PUN-W - W

RJS-W - Will be playing their first match

PUN-W vs RJS-W Probable Playing XI

PUN-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Taniya Bhatia (wk), Srishti Vivek Rajput, Parveen Khan, Ridhima Aggarwal, Sunita Rani, Palwinderjeet Kaur, Neetu Singh, Komalpreet Kour, Mehak Kesar, Muskan Sogi, and Kanika Ahuja.

RJS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Jyoti Choudhary (wk), Jasia Akhtar, Sangeeta Kumawat, Ayushi Garg, Siddhi Sharma, Babita Meena, Archna Saini, Suman Meena, Shanu Sen, Sonal Kalal, and Maneesha Choudhary.

PUN-W vs RJS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Bhatia

T Bhatia, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. J Choudhary is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Aggarwal

J Akhter and R Aggarwal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Garg is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

N Singh

S Rani and N Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Meena is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

K Ahuja

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Bisht and K Ahuja. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Kesar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PUN-W vs RJS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Singh

N Singh is one of the best players in the Punjab Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She smashed 26 runs and picked up two wickets in the last match.

K Ahuja

K Ahuja is one of the best picks in the Punjab Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She smashed 29 runs and scalped two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PUN-W vs RJS-W, Match 8

J Akhter

K Ahuja

N Singh

A Garg

R Aggarwal

Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Bhatia

Batters: R Aggarwal, J Akhter, A Garg

All-rounders: N Singh, S Rani, S Meena

Bowlers: M Kesar, N Bisht, K Ahuja, S Kalal

Punjab Women vs Rajasthan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Bhatia

Batters: R Aggarwal, J Akhter

All-rounders: N Singh, S Rani, S Meena, B Meena

Bowlers: M Kesar, N Bisht, K Ahuja, S Kalal

