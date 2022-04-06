PNJ vs OEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, Matches 33 & 34

Punjab CC (PNJ) will take on Oeiras (OEI) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 matches at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Wednesday.

Wednesday's double-header will be top-of-the-table clashes. While Punjab CC are second in the standings with three wins and a loss, Oeiras are sitting pretty at the top, having won all four of their games so far.

PNJ vs OEI Probable Playing 11 today

Punjab CC: Arslan Ahmad, Abdul Qazi (wk), Imran Rao (c), Rana Sarwar, Parveen Singh, Umar Muhammad, Muzamal Abbas, Jabran Gulzar, Bilal Nasir, Bilal Naseem, Syed Ali Naqi

Oeiras: Brendan Badenhorst, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields (c), Lucas Mount, Parth Joujat (wk), Md Siraj Nipo. Junaid Khan, Mubeen Tariq, Miguel Stoman, Alexander Macey, Carlo Buccimazza

Match Details

PNJ vs OEI, Matches 33 and 34, ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022

Date & Time: April 6th 2022, 1 & 3 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The tracks at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria have been excellent ones to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue and another belter is likely to be on offer for Friday's double header.

Today’s PNJ vs OEI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Parth Joujat has fared decently with the bat in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, scoring 37 runs at a strike rate of 205.55.

Batter

Imran Rao has already scored a half-century in the competition and has a strike rate of 150.00.

All-rounders

Conrad Greenshields has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 194 runs at a strike rate of 233.73 in addition to taking four wickets at an economy rate of 5.62.

Parveen Singh has scored 60 runs and picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.00.

Bowler

Mubeen Tariq has been in top form in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, claiming six wickets at an economy rate of 7.85

Top 5 best players to pick in PNJ vs OEI Dream11 Prediction Team

Conrad Greenshields (OEI): 496 points

Parveen Singh (PNJ): 383 points

Rana Sarwar (PNJ): 377 points

Mubeen Tariq (OEI): 235 points

Syed Ali Naqi (PNJ): 163 points

Important stats for PNJ vs OEI Dream11 Prediction Team

Conrad Greenshields: 194 runs & 4 wickets

Mubeen Tariq: 6 wickets

Rana Sarwar: 126 runs & 5 wickets

Parveen Singh: 60 runs & 6 wickets

PNJ vs OEI Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022)

Dream11 Team for Punjab CC vs Oeiras - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Parth Joujat, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Rao, Brendan Badenhorst, Conrad Greenshields, Rana Sarwar, Parveen Singh, Umar Muhammad, Syed Ali Naqi, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan.

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Parveen Singh.

Dream11 Team for Punjab CC vs Oeiras - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Qazi, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Rao, Brendan Badenhorst, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields, Rana Sarwar, Parveen Singh, Syed Ali Naqi, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan.

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Rana Sarwar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar