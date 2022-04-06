PNJ vs OEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, Matches 33 & 34

Punjab CC (PNJ) will take on Oeiras (OEI) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 matches at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Wednesday.
Wednesday's double-header will be top-of-the-table clashes. While Punjab CC are second in the standings with three wins and a loss, Oeiras are sitting pretty at the top, having won all four of their games so far.
PNJ vs OEI Probable Playing 11 today
Punjab CC: Arslan Ahmad, Abdul Qazi (wk), Imran Rao (c), Rana Sarwar, Parveen Singh, Umar Muhammad, Muzamal Abbas, Jabran Gulzar, Bilal Nasir, Bilal Naseem, Syed Ali Naqi
Oeiras: Brendan Badenhorst, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields (c), Lucas Mount, Parth Joujat (wk), Md Siraj Nipo. Junaid Khan, Mubeen Tariq, Miguel Stoman, Alexander Macey, Carlo Buccimazza
Match Details
PNJ vs OEI, Matches 33 and 34, ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022
Date & Time: April 6th 2022, 1 & 3 PM IST
Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria
Pitch Report
The tracks at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria have been excellent ones to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue and another belter is likely to be on offer for Friday's double header.
Today’s PNJ vs OEI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Parth Joujat has fared decently with the bat in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, scoring 37 runs at a strike rate of 205.55.
Batter
Imran Rao has already scored a half-century in the competition and has a strike rate of 150.00.
All-rounders
Conrad Greenshields has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 194 runs at a strike rate of 233.73 in addition to taking four wickets at an economy rate of 5.62.
Parveen Singh has scored 60 runs and picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.00.
Bowler
Mubeen Tariq has been in top form in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, claiming six wickets at an economy rate of 7.85
Top 5 best players to pick in PNJ vs OEI Dream11 Prediction Team
Conrad Greenshields (OEI): 496 points
Parveen Singh (PNJ): 383 points
Rana Sarwar (PNJ): 377 points
Mubeen Tariq (OEI): 235 points
Syed Ali Naqi (PNJ): 163 points
Important stats for PNJ vs OEI Dream11 Prediction Team
Conrad Greenshields: 194 runs & 4 wickets
Mubeen Tariq: 6 wickets
Rana Sarwar: 126 runs & 5 wickets
Parveen Singh: 60 runs & 6 wickets
PNJ vs OEI Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Parth Joujat, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Rao, Brendan Badenhorst, Conrad Greenshields, Rana Sarwar, Parveen Singh, Umar Muhammad, Syed Ali Naqi, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan.
Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Parveen Singh.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Qazi, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Rao, Brendan Badenhorst, Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields, Rana Sarwar, Parveen Singh, Syed Ali Naqi, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan.
Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Rana Sarwar.