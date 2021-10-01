PUN-U19 vs BEN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group D Match

Punjab Under-19 will take on Bengal Under-19 in an Elite Group D match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021-22 at the ECIL Ground, Hyderabad on Friday.
Both Punjab Under-19 and Bengal Under-19 didn’t have a great start to this 2021-22 season. Punjab Under-19 lost to Baroda Under-19 as they couldn’t chase down 276. Meanwhile, Bengal Under-19 went down fighting against Kerala Under-19 as they were just one wicket short of defending 120.
PUN-U19 vs BEN-U19 Probable Playing 11 today
Punjab Under-19: Karman, Rushil Shrivastava, Uday Saharan, Ridham Satyawan (c), Aryan Bhatia, Mayank Gupta, Manroop Singh, Harshdeep Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Eish Rao (wk), Ashish
Bengal Under-19: Rohit Ram, Milind Mondal, Shashank Singh-2, Abhishek Porel (c & wk), Ayush Kumar Singh, Rahul Chowdhary, Toufik Uddin Mondal, Sukhmeet Singh, Debopratim Haldar, Ravi Kumar, Amrit Raj-Upadhyay
Match Details
Match: PUN-U19 vs BEN-U19
Date & Time: October 1st 2021, 9 AM IST
Venue: ECIL Ground, Hyderabad
Pitch Report
The pitch at the ECIL Ground in Hyderabad is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there might be some assistance for the bowlers as well. The pacers may get some movement early on and there could be some turn as well.
Today’s PUN-U19 vs BEN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Abhishek Porel – The Bengal skipper and wicket-keeper is a quality batter and can get substantial scores.
Batsmen
Milind Mondal – Mondal looked in decent touch in the first game for Bengal but couldn’t convert his start.
Ridham Satyawan – The Punjab skipper smashed a 49-ball 53 batting at No. 4 against Baroda.
All-rounders
Ravi Kumar – The seam-bowling all-rounder was superb with the ball and took a three-wicket haul against Kerala.
Uday Saharan - Saharan can have a big impact with both bat and ball. He hit 73 and took two wickets against Baroda.
Bowlers
Emanjot Singh Chahal – The left-arm spinner took 2/44 from his 10 overs against Baroda.
Debopratim Haldar – Haldar is the new-ball bowler for Bengal and he can pick wickets upfront.
Top 5 best players to pick in PUN-U19 vs BEN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team
Ravi Kumar (BEN-U19)
Toufik Uddin Mondal (BEN-U19)
Milind Mondal (BEN-U19)
Ridham Satyawan (PUN-U19)
Uday Saharan (PUN-U19)
Important stats for PUN-U19 vs BEN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team
Ravi Kumar: 3 wickets from one game
Toufik Uddin Mondal: 12 runs & 1 wicket from one game
Ridham Satyawan: 53 runs from one game
Uday Saharan: 73 runs & 2 wickets
PUN-U19 vs BEN-U19 Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abhishek Porel, Milind Mondal, Karman Harjit Singh, Ridham Satyawan, Toufik Uddin Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Uday Saharan, Aryan Bhatia, Debopratim Haldar, Harshdeep Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal
Captain: Uday Saharan Vice-captain: Ravi Kumar
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Eish Rao, Rahul Chowdhary, Milind Mondal, Karman Harjit Singh, Ridham Satyawan, Toufik Uddin Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Uday Saharan, Debopratim Haldar, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Ashish
Captain: Ridham Satyawan Vice-captain: Toufik Uddin Mondal