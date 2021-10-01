PUN-U19 vs BEN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group D Match

Punjab Under-19 will take on Bengal Under-19 in an Elite Group D match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021-22 at the ECIL Ground, Hyderabad on Friday.

Both Punjab Under-19 and Bengal Under-19 didn’t have a great start to this 2021-22 season. Punjab Under-19 lost to Baroda Under-19 as they couldn’t chase down 276. Meanwhile, Bengal Under-19 went down fighting against Kerala Under-19 as they were just one wicket short of defending 120.

PUN-U19 vs BEN-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Punjab Under-19: Karman, Rushil Shrivastava, Uday Saharan, Ridham Satyawan (c), Aryan Bhatia, Mayank Gupta, Manroop Singh, Harshdeep Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Eish Rao (wk), Ashish

Bengal Under-19: Rohit Ram, Milind Mondal, Shashank Singh-2, Abhishek Porel (c & wk), Ayush Kumar Singh, Rahul Chowdhary, Toufik Uddin Mondal, Sukhmeet Singh, Debopratim Haldar, Ravi Kumar, Amrit Raj-Upadhyay

Match Details

Match: PUN-U19 vs BEN-U19

Date & Time: October 1st 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: ECIL Ground, Hyderabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ECIL Ground in Hyderabad is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there might be some assistance for the bowlers as well. The pacers may get some movement early on and there could be some turn as well.

Today’s PUN-U19 vs BEN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abhishek Porel – The Bengal skipper and wicket-keeper is a quality batter and can get substantial scores.

Batsmen

Milind Mondal – Mondal looked in decent touch in the first game for Bengal but couldn’t convert his start.

Ridham Satyawan – The Punjab skipper smashed a 49-ball 53 batting at No. 4 against Baroda.

All-rounders

Ravi Kumar – The seam-bowling all-rounder was superb with the ball and took a three-wicket haul against Kerala.

Uday Saharan - Saharan can have a big impact with both bat and ball. He hit 73 and took two wickets against Baroda.

Bowlers

Emanjot Singh Chahal – The left-arm spinner took 2/44 from his 10 overs against Baroda.

Debopratim Haldar – Haldar is the new-ball bowler for Bengal and he can pick wickets upfront.

Top 5 best players to pick in PUN-U19 vs BEN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Ravi Kumar (BEN-U19)

Toufik Uddin Mondal (BEN-U19)

Milind Mondal (BEN-U19)

Ridham Satyawan (PUN-U19)

Uday Saharan (PUN-U19)

Important stats for PUN-U19 vs BEN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Ravi Kumar: 3 wickets from one game

Toufik Uddin Mondal: 12 runs & 1 wicket from one game

Ridham Satyawan: 53 runs from one game

Uday Saharan: 73 runs & 2 wickets

PUN-U19 vs BEN-U19 Dream 11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abhishek Porel, Milind Mondal, Karman Harjit Singh, Ridham Satyawan, Toufik Uddin Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Uday Saharan, Aryan Bhatia, Debopratim Haldar, Harshdeep Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal

Captain: Uday Saharan Vice-captain: Ravi Kumar

Dream11 Team for Punjab Under-19 vs Bengal Under-19 - Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group D.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Eish Rao, Rahul Chowdhary, Milind Mondal, Karman Harjit Singh, Ridham Satyawan, Toufik Uddin Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Uday Saharan, Debopratim Haldar, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Ashish

Captain: Ridham Satyawan Vice-captain: Toufik Uddin Mondal

Edited by Samya Majumdar