PUN vs TRP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Match

Punjab (PUN) will take on Tripura (TRP) in an Elite Group B fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur on Friday, October 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PUN vs TRP Dream11 prediction.

Punjab and Tripura have played two matches each, recording one win and a loss apiece. Punjab started their campaign with a 59-run win over Hyderabad before losing to Delhi by 12 runs. Tripura, meanwhile, failed to defend 115 against Goa in their first game but hunted down 164 with three balls to spare against Uttar Pradesh.

PUN vs TRP Match Details, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

The Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 between Punjab and Tripura will be played on October 14 at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PUN vs TRP, Elite Group B, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Date & Time: October 14th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

PUN vs TRP Pitch Report

The track at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur is usually a good one to bat on, with 167, 163 and 134 being the first-innings scores in the completed Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 games at the venue.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 155

PUN vs TRP Form Guide (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022)

Punjab: L, W

Tripura: W, L

PUN vs TRP Probable Playing 11 today

Punjab injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Punjab Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (c), Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Baltej Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Gaurav Chaudhary, Pukhraj Mann.

Tripura injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Tripura Probable Playing XI: Bikramkumar Das, Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Sridam Paul, Sudip Chatterjee, Deepak Khatri, Rajat Dey, Manisankar Murasingh, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Abhijit Sarkar, Parvez Sultan.

Today’s PUN vs TRP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Wriddhiman Saha (2 matches, 12 runs, 3 catches)

Wriddhiman Saha is yet to fire with the bat in the competition, but is more than capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. He is also safe behind the stumps, having taken three catches already.

Top Batter Pick

Mandeep Singh (2 matches, 74 runs)

Mandeep Singh has looked in solid touch with the bat. The Punjab captain has aggregated 74 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 134.54. He has taken a couple of catches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Manisankar Murasingh (2 matches, 2 wickets)

Manisankar Murasingh has bowled well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 5.44. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Siddarth Kaul (2 matches, 2 wickets)

Siddarth Kaul has picked up two wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 7.42. He will be keen to add to his tally on Friday.

PUN vs TRP match captain and vice-captain choices

Abhishek Sharma (2 matches, 50 runs, 5 wickets)

Abhishek Sharma has been in top form with both the bat and ball in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. He has scored 50 runs while striking at 135.13 and has also taken five wickets at an economy rate of 5.42.

Anmolpreet Singh (2 matches, 114 runs)

Anmolpreet Singh has batted wonderfully in the tournament so far. He has amassed 114 runs at a strike rate of 131.03, recording half-centuries in both games.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PUN vs TRP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Abhishek Sharma 50 runs & 5 wickets in 2 matches Anmolpreet Singh 114 runs in 2 matches Siddarth Kaul 2 wickets in 2 matches Manisankar Murasingh 2 wickets in 2 matches Rajat Dey 60 runs in 2 matches

PUN vs TRP match expert tips

Top-order batters tend to score big and could be the top captaincy picks. Thus, the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, and Wriddhiman Saha could be the ones to watch out for in the PUN vs TRP game.

PUN vs TRP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PUN vs TRP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha (vc), Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Rajat Dey, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh

All-rounders: Manisankar Murasingh, Abhishek Sharma (c)

Bowlers: Siddarth Kaul, Abhijit Sarkar, Harpreet Brar, Sankar Paul

PUN vs TRP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PUN vs TRP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Rajat Dey, Anmolpreet Singh (c), Sanvir Singh, Mandeep Singh

All-rounders: Manisankar Murasingh (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Parvez Sultan

Bowlers: Siddarth Kaul, Abhijit Sarkar, Baltej Singh

