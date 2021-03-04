PUW vs BLP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 05, 2021

Match number 96 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see the Punjab Warriors take on the Black Panthers on Friday. Both teams have struggled in the tournament and occupy the bottom two spots in Group D.

Punjab Warriors have won just two of their seven games in the ECS T10 Barcelona and are currently on a four-match losing streak. Even if they win all their remaining fixtures, Punjab Warriors will not make it to the knockouts. However, they will want to finish the season on a high.

Meanwhile, the Black Panthers are the only team in the ECS T10 Barcelona to not record a single win so far, losing six games on the bounce. The Black Panthers haven't even come close to winning a match, barring their six-run loss against the Hawks. They will be desperate to get off the mark on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Punjab Warriors: Gagandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Yuvrajpal Singh, Mohsin Ali, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Harjot Singh, Muhammad Rizwan Chhina, Kuldeep Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Palwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Rishabh, Jagjeet Singh, Sharma Manish

Black Panthers: Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Ajay Rawat, Amandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Jagjit Singh, Akram Ali, Harpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Shukbir Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Amarjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Amanjot Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Warriors: Hardeep Singh Jr, Tejpal Singh, Yuvrajpal Singh, Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Sr, Mohsin Ali, Gagandeep Singh (c), Jagdeep Singh (wk), Umair Raza, Jujhar Singh, Rishabh

Black Panthers: Bikramjit Singh (wk), Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali (c), Amarjit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Jagjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh

Match Details

Match: Punjab Warriors vs Black Panthers

Date: March 5th 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground has favored the batsmen. Teams have racked up big scores regularly and Friday's game is expected to be no different. A score of around 105-110 could be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PUW vs BLP)

Dream11 Team for Punjab Warriors vs Black Panthers - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jagdeep Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Amandeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Ajay Rawat, Mohsin Ali, Yuvrajpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Amanjot Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr

Captain: Mohsin Ali. Vice-captain: Puneet Shrimali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jagdeep Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Amandeep Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Tejpal Singh, Ajay Rawat, Mohsin Ali, Gagandeep Singh, Akram Ali, Amanjot Singh, Umair Raza

Captain: Tejpal Singh. Vice-captain: Amanjot Singh