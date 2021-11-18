PUN-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021-22, Semi-final 1

Punjab Women (PUN-W) will take on Karnataka Women (KAR-W) in the first semi-final of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021-22 at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bangalore on Thursday.
Punjab Women finished second in Elite Group C of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, returning with four wins and one loss. They then beat Goa in the pre-quarterfinals before getting the best of Maharashtra to reach the semis. Karnataka Women, meanwhile, have been absolutely dominant in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. The Veda Krishnamurthy-led side won all five of their group stage encounters before beating Madhya Pradesh Women in the quarter-finals.
PUN-W vs KAR-W Probable Playing 11 today
Punjab Women: Sunita Rani, Taniya Bhatia (c & wk), Ridhima Aggarwal, Neelam Bisht, Harpreet Dhillon, Mehak Kesar, Parveen Khan, Komalpreet Kour, Kanika Ahuja, Gazala Naj, Neetu Singh
Karnataka Women: Dinesh Vrinda, G Divya, Monica C Patel, K Prathyoosha (wk), C Prathyusha, Sahana S Pawar, S R Patil, S Shubha, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Chandu V, Niki Prasad
Match Details
PUN-W vs KAR-W, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, 1st Semi-final
Date & Time: November 18th 2021, 9 AM IST
Venue: Alur Cricket Stadium, Bangalore
Pitch Report
The Alur Cricket Stadium in Bangalore hasn't been a very high-scoring one this season, with bowlers generally dominating the proceedings. More of the same can be expected for today's Women’s Senior One Day Trophy game. Moreover, due to overcast conditions, there is likely to be some help on offer for the pacers, while spinners have usually found turn at the venue.
Today’s PUN-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Taniya Bhatia has been batting well in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, chipping in with 191 runs.
Batter
G Divya has been in top form with the bat in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. The Karnataka Women batter has amassed 334 runs in five innings.
All-rounder
Kanika Ahuja has been magnificent with both the bat and ball in the tournament. She has smashed 265 runs in addition to picking up 15 wickets.
Bowler
Chandu V has been a consistent performer for Karnataka Women, taking 14 wickets in five Women’s Senior One Day Trophy games.
Top 5 best players to pick in PUN-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Kanika Ahuja (PUN-W)
G Divya (KAR-W)
Chandu V (KAR-W)
Taniya Bhatia (PUN-W)
Neelam Bisht (PUN-W)
Important stats for PUN-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Kanika Ahuja: 265 runs & 15 wickets
Neelam Bisht: 10 wickets
Chandu V: 14 wickets
G Divya: 334 runs
PUN-W vs KAR-W Dream 11 Prediction (Women’s Senior One Day Trophy)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Taniya Bhatia, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dinesh Vrinda, G Divya, Ridhima Aggarwal, Niki Prasad, Neelam Bisht, Kanika Ahuja, Monica C Patel, Chandu V, Mehak Kesar
Captain: Kanika Ahuja. Vice-captain: Dinesh Vrinda.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Taniya Bhatia, Veda Krishnamurthy, G Divya, Ridhima Aggarwal, Niki Prasad, Neelam Bisht, Kanika Ahuja, S Shubha, Chandu V, Harpreet Dhillon, Mehak Kesar
Captain: Neelam Bisht. Vice-captain: G Divya