PUW vs CAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 25

Punjab Warriors (PUW) will lock horns with the Catalunya Tigers (CAT) in the 25th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Ibrahim Vidreres Cricket Ground in Girona on Saturday.

Punjab Warriors have won only one out of their five ECS T10 Barcelona matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They fell 14 runs short in their last outing against Catalunya Cricket Club. Catalunya Tigers, on the other hand, have won four out of their seven ECS T10 Barcelona matches and are currently sitting at the top of the standings. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum today.

PUW vs CAT Probable Playing 11 Today

PUW XI

Gurjit Singh (C), Tejpal Singh, Jagdeep Singh (WK), Manpreet Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Tajinder Singh, Tajinder Singh Padda, Paramvir Singh, Tarandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh.

CAT XI

Ghulam Sarwar (C), Jamshad Afzal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Asjad Butt, Sheraz Iqbal, Shahzaib Akram, Taimur Mughal, Waqas Meraj, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Zeeshan, Umer Mughal.

Match Details

PUW vs CAT, Match 25, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 13th November 2021, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Ibrahim Vidreres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ibrahim Vidreres Cricket Ground in Girona is pretty much a balanced one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers will also find some movement early on with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 87 runs.

Today’s PUW vs CAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Awais Ahmed: Ahmed has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of ECS T10 Barcelona matches, scoring 114 runs at strike rate of 150.00. He is a quality batter who can score some crucial runs today.

Batters

Shahzaib Akram: Akram has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Catalunya Tigers in the ECS T10 Barcelona. He has scored 56 runs at a strike rate of close to 155.55 in five matches.

Sheraz Iqbal: Iqbal has been in decent form with both the bat and ball in the last couple of matches. He has scored 53 runs at a strike rate of 129.26 and also picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.66.

All-rounders

Asjad Butt: Butt has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 173-plus while also picking up three wickets in five matches.

Gurjit Singh: Singh can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scored 41 runs and also picked up five wickets, including his best figures of 2/10, in his five outings.

Bowlers

Ghulam Dastgeer: Dastgeer has bowled pretty well so far this season. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.80 in three matches.

Paramvir Singh: Singh has picked up three wickets in the five ECS T10 Barcelona matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in PUW vs CAT Dream11 prediction team

Asjad Butt (CAT) - 353 points

Awais Ahmed (CAT) - 271 points

Waqas Meraj (CAT) - 270 points

Gurjit Singh (PUW) - 242 points

Sheraz Iqbal (CAT) - 215 points

Important Stats for PUW vs CAT Dream11 prediction team

Asjad Butt: 116 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 173.13 and ER - 6.75

Gurjit Singh: 41 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 132.25 and ER - 9.55

Sheraz Iqbal: 53 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 129.26 and ER - 4.66

Awais Ahmed: 114 runs in 5 matches; SR - 150.00

Waqas Meraj: 8 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 7.50

PUW vs CAT Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Barcelona)

PUW vs CAT Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Shahzaib Akram, Tajinder Singh, Tajinder Singh Padda, Sheraz Iqbal, Asjad Butt, Waqas Meraj, Gurjit Singh, Umer Mughal, Ghulam Dastgeer, Manpreet Singh.

Captain: Asjad Butt. Vice-captain: Gurjit Singh.

PUW vs CAT Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Jamshad Afzal, Tajinder Singh, Sheraz Iqbal, Asjad Butt, Gagandeep Singh, Waqas Meraj, Gurjit Singh, Umer Mughal, Ghulam Dastgeer, Paramvir Singh.

Captain: Asjad Butt. Vice-captain: Sheraz Iqbal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

