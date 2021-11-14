PUW vs FAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10 Match 28

Punjab Warriors will take on Falco in the 28th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday at the Vidres Cricket Ground in Girona.

The Warriors have underperformed in the tournament, losing five of their seven games to sit in eighth position in the points table. They lost their previous game against Catalunya Tigers, and will look to make a comeback in this contest.

Meanwhile, Falco have had a good start to their campaign, winning their first two games, while their third was abandoned. They will be high on confidence with their performances, and will look to grab another victory against the Warriors.

PUW vs FAL Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Warriors

Tejpal Singh, Gurjit Bal (C), Manpreet Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh (WK), Gurpreet Singh, Mohsin Ali, Ubaid UI Rehman, Paramvir Singh, Tarandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh.

Falco

Zeeshan Raza (WK), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Rajput (C), Naeem Shah, Ijaz Ahmed, Shabaz Ahmed, Adeel Arif, Sohaib Khan, Nadeem Shahzad, Muhammad Sheraz, Adnan Ghazanfar.

Match Details

Match: Punjab Warriors vs Falco, ECS T10 Barcelona.

Date and Time: 15th November; 12.00 AM IST.

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Vidreres Cricket Ground generally favours batters. However, in the previous four matches at this ground, both batters and bowlers have benefitted. A target of 90 runs could be a challenging one on this surface.

Today's PUW vs FAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Raza: He has scored 49 runs, and was also involved in three dismissals in his last two games. He would be a decent option for the wicketkeeper position.

Batters

Bikramjit Singh: He is a capable batter who can play the big shots, assisting his team to put up big totals. He has scored 63 runs with an average of 134.04 in the tournament.

Ijaz Ahmed: He is a decent middle-order batter who can smash the ball all around the park. He failed to score in the last game, but is expected to score big in this one.

All-rounders

Gurjit Bal: He has been a key player for the Warriors in the tournament. He has scored 71 runs in seven games, and also picked up five wickets for his team.

Adeel Sarwar: He could be a key all-rounder in this game. He has scored 40 runs, and scalped three wickets so far in the tournament.

Bowlers

Manpreet Singh Sidhu: He has been a decent contributor for the Warriors, picking up four wickets in seven games. He could be a great pick for this game.

Nadeem Shahzad: He could be another good option for this match. He can bowl in the middle overs, and restrict the flow of runs, thanks to his many variations.

Five best players to pick in PUW vs FAL Dream11 prediction team

Gurjit Bal: 306 points.

Gurpreet Singh-I: 216 points.

Mohsin Ali: 182 points.

Manpreet Singh Sidhu: 168 points.

Adeel Sarwar: 166 points.

Key stats for PUW vs FAL Dream11 prediction team

Bikramjit Singh: 4 matches, 63 runs.

Gurjit Bal: 7 matches, 71 runs, 5 wickets.

Mohsin Ali: 5 matches, 86 runs, 2 wickets.

Adeel Sarwar: 2 matches, 40 runs, 3 wickets.

Zeeshan Raza: 2 matches, 49 runs.

PUW vs FAL Dream11 Prediction Today

PUW vs FAL Dream11 Team - 1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zeeshan Raza, Ijaz Ahmed, Gurpreet Singh-I, Bikramjit Singh, Mohsin Ali, Adeel Sarwar, Gurjit Bal, Nadeem Shahzad, Manpreet Singh Sidhu, Paramvir Singh, Adeel Arif.

Captain: Gurjit Bal. Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Raza.

PUW vs FAL Dream11 Team - 2 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Raza, Ijaz Ahmed, Rehman Ullah, Bikramjit Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Adeel Sarwar, Gurjit Bal, Ubaid Ul-Rehman, Nadeem Shahzad, Manpreet Singh Sidhu, Mohammad Sheraz.

Captain: Adeel Sarwar. Vice-Captain: Bikramjit Singh.

