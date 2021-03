PUW vs HAW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match - March 3rd, 2021

Punjab Warriors will take on the Hawks in the 88th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday.

With six points under their belt, the Hawks are fourth in Group D. Although they are level on points with Badalona Shaheen and Falco, the duo are above them by virtue of having better net run rates. Since starting their ECS T10 Barcelona campaign with two consecutive losses, the Hawks have won three games on the bounce. They beat the Black Panthers by six runs in their last match.

Punjab Warriors, on the other hand, have won two of their five ECST10 Barcelona games so far. They are fifth in Group D with four points. Badalona Shaheen beat the Punjab Warriors by a massive margin of 97 runs in their last game.

Squads to choose from:

Punjab Warriors

Yuvrajpal Singh, Tejpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh (c), Mohsin Ali, Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Jr, Jagdeep Singh, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Charanjeet Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Harjot Singh-I, Muhammad Rizwan, Kuldeep Singh, Palwinder Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Umair Raja, Jagjeet Singh, Sharma Manish

Hawks

Aamir Javid, Khurram Shahzad, Kamraan Zia (c &wk), Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Faisal Aslam, Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi, InzamamGulfam, Muhammad Shahbaz, Shakil Ahmed, Mahummad Hanzala, Hamza Beer, Mirza Imtiaz Ashgar, Zain Ul Abiddin, Zafar Farhan, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Bilal, Naqash Ahmed, Qamar Razaq, Umair Muhammad, Hassan Mujtaba

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Warriors

Yuvrajpal Singh, Tejpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh (c), Mohsin Ali, Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Jr, Jagdeep Singh, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Charanjeet Singh, Rajwinder Singh

Hawks

Aamir Javid, Khurram Shahzad, Kamraan Zia (c &wk), Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Faisal Aslam, Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi, InzamamGulfam, Muhammad Shahbaz, Shakil Ahmed

Match Details

Match: Punjab Warriors vs Hawks, Match 88

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Date and Time: 3rd March, 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona generally favors the batsmen in this format of the game. The average first innings score at the venue is 96 runs. On the bowling front, the track is better suited for pacers than spinners.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PUW vs HAW)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Zia, Umar Latif, Tejpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Aamir Javid, Mohsin Ali, Gagandeep Singh, Faisal Aslam, Shahbaz Muhammad, Shakil Ahmed, Hardeep Singh Sr

Captain: Mohsin Ali; Vice-captain: Umar Latif

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Zia, Jagdeep Singh, Umar Latif, Tejpal Singh, Aamir Javid, Mohsin Ali, Gagandeep Singh, Faisal Aslam, Shahbaz Muhammad, Shakil Ahmed, Naqash Ahmad

Captain: Shahbaz Muhammad; Vice-captain: Gagandeep Singh