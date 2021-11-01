PUW vs HIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona 2021, Match 1

Punjab Warriors will take on Hira Sabadell in the first match of the ECS Barcelona 2021 at the Videres Cricket Ground in Barcelona on Monday.

The tournament, which begins on November 1, is a 20-day affair and will end on November 20. Punjab Warriors and Hira Sabadell will be trying to assess the conditions of the track as they begin their respective campaigns.

PUW vs HIS Probable Playing 11 Today

PUW XI

Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh Tajveer, Tarandeep Singh, G Singh-I, Paramjit Singh, Mohsin Ali, Paramvir Singh, H Singh Jr, Charanjeet Singh, G Singh Kaur, T Singh Pannu

HIS XI

B Khalid, S Shahzad, M Ayub, F Nazir Chattha, Anwar Ul-Haq, M Irshad, S Ansar, Adnan Abbas, A Shahzad, F Hussain, M Akhtar

Match Details

PUW vs HIS, ECS Barcelona 2021, Match 1

Date and Time: 1st November, 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be favorable for the batters as the ball comes well on to the bat. The boundaries are pretty short as well and the track can host several high-scoring encounters.

Today’s PUW vs HIS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Singh is a phenomenal wicket-keeper batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. The right-handed wicket-keeper is expected to play with responsibility.

Batters

B Singh has been in decent nick lately with both the bat as well as the ball. Singh can play the big shots with ease once he gets going.

All-rounders

M Ali is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your PUW vs HIS Dream11 Fantasy side.

AU Haq is yet another game-changer who is a must-have for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

A Shahzad brings a lot of pace with his spell and will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in PUW vs HIS Dream11 prediction team

M Ali (PUW)

A U Haq (HIS)

J Singh (PUW)

B Khalid (HIS)

T Singh Tajveer (PUW)

Important stats for PUW vs HIS Dream11 prediction team

J Singh: 102 runs in T20 career

T Singh Tajveer: 172 runs and 10 wickets in T20 career

B Khalid: 287 runs in T20 career

PUW vs HIS Dream11 Prediction Today

PUW vs HIS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Singh, B Khalid, B Singh, F Nazir Chattha, M Ayub, M Ali, T Singh Tajveer, A U Haq, TS Pannu, F Hussain, A Abbas

Captain: M Ali, Vice-Captain: AU Haq

PUW vs HIS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Singh, B Khalid, B Singh, F Nazir Chattha, S Shahzad, M Ali, G Singh, A U Haq, TS Pannu, F Hussain, A Abbas

Captain: B Singh, Vice-Captain: B Khalid

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee