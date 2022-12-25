PVP vs PVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Veteran's T20, Match 4

The fourth match of the Pondicherry Veteran's T20 will see Pondicherry Veterans President XI squaring off against Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI (PVP vs PVS). The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host this contest on Sunday, December 25.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PVP vs PVS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Pondicherry Veterans President XI's last match was abandoned due to rain. Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI, on the other hand, didn't play well in their last match and lost to Karaikal Veterans XI by two wickets.

Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI will give it their all to win the match, but Pondicherry Veterans President XI are expected to win this encounter.

PVP vs PVS Match Details

The fourth match of the Pondicherry Veteran's T20 will be played on December 25 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Pondicherry Veterans President XI vs Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI, Match 4, Pondicherry Veteran's T20.

Date and Time: December 25, 2022, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The ball tends to swing in the second innings at this venue, so both teams will likely prefer to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match on Sunday.

The last match played on this pitch was between Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI and Karaikal Veterans XI. A total of 244 runs were scored at a loss of 16 combined wickets in that fixture.

PVP vs PVS Form Guide

Pondicherry Veterans President XI - N/R.

Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI - L.

PVP vs PVS Probable Playing XI

PVP Playing XI

No injury updates for Pondicherry Veterans President XI heading into this contest.

Santosh Kumare D (wk), Nadaradjane A, Jayakumar V, Saiju Titus Titus, Purusothaman K, Sashikumar S, Suresh Kumar K, Bonnero Lurdraja, Venkataraman S, Jayaraman D, and Muthukumaran C.

PVS Playing XI

No injury updates for Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI ahead of this crucial match.

Tanigaiarassane (wk), Jayakumar R, Michael Deivasagayam, Gopalakrishnan (c), G Kalaimani, V Chandran, Kathik N, Martin Balu Bandero, B Vijayakandhiban, Ramesh, Thamizilayan.

PVP vs PVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Tanigaiarassane

Tanigaiarassane is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for this match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is also decent behind the stumps, making him a solid option for your PVP vs PVS fantasy team.

V Murugan is another good pick for you to consider adding to your Dream11 outfit as he has impressed in recent years.

Batters

Kathik N

Gilbert A and Kathik N are the two best batter picks for your PVP vs PVS Dream11 fantasy team. Jayakumar V played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good option for your team heading into this Pondicherry Veteran's T20 match.

All-rounders

R Karthikeyan

Gopalakrishnan and R Karthikeyan are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team for this match. Both players are expected to bat in the top order and are also likely to complete their quota of overs. This gives them maximum opportunities to garner points on Sunday.

Ramesh is another good pick for this Pondicherry Veteran's T20 game as he can get you some vital points in both the batting and bowling departments.

Bowlers

M Balu

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team for this match are Sashikumar S and M Balu. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs, increasing their chances of grabbing wickets.

Mariyappan is another good pick for your PVP vs PVS Dream11 fantasy team as he has been in good form.

PVP vs PVS match captain and vice-captain choices

R Karthikeyan

R Karthikeyan will bat in the top order and is likely to complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for your PVP vs PVS team's captaincy. His team will need him to play a solid innings in this crucial Pondicherry Veteran's T20 match.

Karthikeyan smashed 25 runs and took two wickets in his last match and will be gunning to build on that display in this game.

Gopalakrishnan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, Gopalakrishnan is a vice pick as he will bat in the middle order and is also likely to complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of your PVP vs PVS grand league teams.

Gopalakrishnan smashed 25 runs and took two wickets in his last match and will want to contribute in both departments once again on Sunday.

5 Must-Picks for PVP vs PVS, Match 4

R Karthikeyan

Gopalakrishnan

Sashikumar S

Ramesh

M Mehta

Pondicherry Veterans President XI vs Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them your PVP vs PVS fantasy team's captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pondicherry Veterans President XI vs Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Pondicherry Veterans President XI vs Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI Pondicherry Veteran's T20 Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Tanigaiarassane.

Batters: Gilbert A, Kathik N, Jayakumar V.

All-rounders: R Karthikeyan, Gopalkrishnan, Ramesh.

Bowlers: Mariyappan, M Balu, S Titus, Sashikumar S.

Pondicherry Veterans President XI vs Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Pondicherry Veterans President XI vs Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI Pondicherry Veteran's T20 Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Murugan.

Batters: Gilbert A, Kathik N, Venkataraman S.

All-rounders: R Karthikeyan, Gopalkrishnan, Ramesh, M Mehta.

Bowlers: M Balu, S Titus, Sashikumar S.

