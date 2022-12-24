PVP vs YVXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 2022-23, Match 2

Pondiceherry Veterans President XI (PVP) will face Yanam Veterans XI (YVXI) in the second match of the Pondicherry Veterans T20 2022-23. The match will take place at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Saturday, December 24. Before the live-action starts, here's everything you need to know about the PVP vs YVXI Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

This is the inaugural edition of the tournament. Most of the players participating in the tournament belong to the Pondicherry district and have been a part of the domestic circuit previously.

Pondicherry Veterans President XI and Yanam Veterans XI will look to start their campaign with a win and hence a competitive clash awaits us.

PVP vs YVXI Match Details, Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 2022-23

The second match of the Pondicherry Veteran's T20 2022-23 will be played on Saturday, December 24 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem ground. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST.

PVP vs YVXI, Match 2, Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 2022-23

Date & Time: December 24, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

PVP vs KVXI Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a sporty one. While the seamers might get a bit of help early on in the innings, spinners can have their say as the game progresses.

PVP vs YVXI Probable Playing 11 today

Pondicherry Veterans President XI team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Pondicherry Veterans President XI Probable Playing XI

Santosh Kumare-D, Nadaradjane-A, Jayakumar-V, Saiju Titus Titus, Purusothaman-K, Sashikumar-S, Suresh Kumar-K, Bonnero Lurdraja, Venkataraman-S, Jayaraman-D, and Muthukumaran-C.

Yanam Veterans XI Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Yanam Veterans XI Probable Playing XI

Ke Venkateswara Rao, M Bhanu Kiran Kumar, M Jaya Ramu, P Ramesh Naidu, IK Khan, G Ramesh Babu, A Sunil Kumar, J Chandra Sekhar, Pv-Lakhsmi Narayana Rao, D Muralidhar, and M Durga Prasad.

Today’s PVP vs YVXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ke Venkateswara Rao

Ke Venkateswara Rao is a good keeper and can pick up points with his keeping skills. He can also contribute with the bat.

Top Batter Pick

IK Khan

IK Khan will be the mainstay of the batting for Yanam Veterans. He might come out on top of the batting charts at the end of the Pondicherry Veterans T20 2022-23.

Top All-rounder Pick

M Durga Prasad

M Durga Prasad has the ability to contribute with both the bat and the ball. He can be someone who gives you points in both of his trades.

Top Bowler Picks

Saiju Titus Titus

Titus Titus will be the main bowler for Pondicherry Veterans President XI. He is a strike bowler and can provide regular breakthroughs.

PVP vs YVXI match captain and vice-captain choices

IK Khan

IK Khan will be a very crucial pick for the match. He will surely give some good points while he is out there batting in the middle.

Jayakumar-V

The PVP-XI's batting efforts will depend a lot on Jayakumar-V. He is someone you cannot miss out for this match.

5 Must Picks for PVP vs YVXI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ke Venkateswara Rao (YVXI)

IK Khan (YVXI)

Jayakumar-V (PVP)

M Durga Prasad (YVXI)

Saiju Titus Titius (PVP)

PVP vs YVXI match expert tips

The two teams are playing for the first time and hence keeping your XI ready for all situations becomes important. A combination of 6-5 from the two teams with a 2-3-3-3 from all categories might work the best.

PVP vs YVXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PVP vs YVXI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Santhosh Kumare-D, Ke Venkateswara Rao

Batters: M Jaya Ramu, Jayakumar-V, IK Khan

All-rounders: M Durga Prasad, Muthukumaran-C, Nadaradjane-A

Bowlers: P Ramesh Naidu, Saiju Titus Titus, G Ramesh Babu

PVP vs YVXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PVP vs YVXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Santhosh Kumare-D, Ke Venkateswara Rao

Batters: M Jaya Ramu, Jayakumar-V, IK Khan, Purusothaman-K

All-rounders: M Durga Prasad, Muthukumaran-C

Bowlers: P Ramesh Naidu, Saiju Titus Titus, G Ramesh Babu

