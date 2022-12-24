PVS vs KVXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 2022-23, Match 1

Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI (PVS) will take on Kariakal Veterans XI (KVXI) in the opening match of the Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 2022-23 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Saturday, December 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PVS vs KVXI Dream11 prediction.

Both Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI and Kariakal Veterans XI will be looking to start their Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 2022-23 journey on a winning note. With the two teams looking evenly-matched on paper, an exciting game beckons.

PVS vs KVXI Match Details, Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 2022-23

The first match of the Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 2022-23 between Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI and Kariakal Veterans XI will be played on December 24 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PVS vs KVXI, Match 1, Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 2022-23

Date & Time: December 24th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

PVS vs KVXI Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is usually a good one to bat on. A score of around 150 could be par at the venue. While there could be some turn available for the spinners, the pacers might find a bit of movement with the new ball.

PVS vs KVXI Probable Playing 11 today

Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI Probable Playing XI: Damodaran (wk), Jayakumar R, Michael Deivasagayam, Gopalakrishnan, G Kalaimani, V Chandran, Kalaivanan, R Karthikeyan, B Vijayakandhiban, Ramesh, Thamizilayan, R Pasupathy.

Kariakal Veterans XI team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Kariakal Veterans XI Probable Playing XI: Muthu-T, Senthil-R, Gopalakrishnan-K, Anbazhagan-T (wk), Mathavan-P, Mathiazhagan-N/Pkaruppu Samy, Ramadasse-M, Pannerselvam-D, Ulaganathan-R, Jeyaseelan-B, Panjamoorthy-D.

Today’s PVS vs KVXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Anbazhagan-T

Anbazhagan-T is usually safe behind the stumps and can accumulate points with his catches and stumpings. He can come in handy with the bat as well.

Top Batter Pick

Gopalakrishnan-K

Gopalakrishnan-K is going to be a key batter for KVXI. He is capable of playing big knocks and could be the batter to watch out for in the opening Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 2022-23 contest.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kalaivanan

Kalaivanan can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. While he can tonk it around with the bat, his seam-up deliveries can be a handful for the opossition batters.

Top Bowler Pick

Jeyaseelan-B

Jeyaseelan-B is likely to be the premier spinner for KVXI. He can be a wicket-taking option and can keep the run-flow under check as well.

PVS vs KVXI match captain and vice-captain choices

Gopalakrishnan

Gopalakrishnan is an explosive batter at the top of the order. He can also chip in with the ball if required.

Thamizilayan

Thamizilayan could be a vital pacer for PVS. He can pick up wickets at regular intervals and can also make some crucial contributions with the bat lower down the order.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PVS vs KVXI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Gopalakrishnan (PVS)

Gopalakrishnan-K (KVXI)

Thamizilayan (PVS)

Kalaivanan (PVS)

Ulaganathan-R (KVXI)

PVS vs KVXI match expert tips

With this being the first match of the tournament, covering all bases could be vital. Thus, a combination of 1-4-2-4 or 1-4-3-3 could prove to be productive for the PVS vs KVXI game.

PVS vs KVXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PVS vs KVXI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Anbazhagan-T

Batters: Gopalakrishnan-K (vc), Michael Deivasagayam, Gopalakrishnan (c), V Chandran

All-rounders: Mathavan-P, Kalaivanan

Bowlers: Jeyaseelan-B, Ulaganathan-R, Ramesh, Thamizilayan

PVS vs KVXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PVS vs KVXI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Anbazhagan-T (vc)

Batters: Gopalakrishnan-K, Senthil-R, Gopalakrishnan, G Kalaimani

All-rounders: Mathavan-P, Kalaivanan, B Vijayakandhiban

Bowlers: Ulaganathan-R, Ramesh, Thamizilayan (c)

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes