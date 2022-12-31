PVS vs PVP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Veteran's T20, Match 15

The 15th game of the Pondicherry Veteran's T20 will see Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI (PVS) square off against Pondicherry Veterans President XI (PVP) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Saturday (December 31). Ahead of the exciting game, here's all you need to know about the PVS vs PVP Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Pondicherry Veterans has won none of their last four games. Pondicherry Veterans President, meanwhile, have won their last five games. Pondicherry Veterans will look to win the game, but Pondicherry Veterans is expected to prevail.

PVS vs PVP Match Details

The 15th game of the Pondicherry Veteran's T20 will be played on December 31 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry at 4:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PVS vs PVP, Match 15

Date and Time: December 31, 2022; 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could prefer to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so expect a thrilling contest. The last game played here between Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI and Karaikal Veterans XI saw 275 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

PVS vs PVP Form Guide

PVS - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

PVP - Won 5 of their last 5 matches

PVS vs PVP Probable Playing XIs

PVS

No injury update

Tanigaiarassane, Karthikeyan R, Gopalakrishnan (C), Ramesh, Pasupathy, Martin Balu Bandero, Sandirassegarane, Kathik N, Ravikumar, Thamizilayan, Jayakumar R (wk)

PVP

No injury update

Santosh Kumare-D (wk), Nadaradjane-A, Jayakumar-V, Saiju Titus Titus, Purusothaman-K, Sashikumar-S, Suresh Kumar-K, Bonnero Lurdraja, Venkataraman-S, Jayaraman-D, and Muthukumaran-C

PVS vs PVP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Murugan

Murugan is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. K Velmurugan is another good pick.

Batters

Gilbert A

Gilbert A and Jayakumar V are the two best batter picks. G Kalaimani played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

Ramesh

Nadaradjane A and Ramesh are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Muraly E is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Titus

The top bowler picks are Sashikumar S and S Titus. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Kannu is another good pick.

PVS vs PVP match captain and vice-captain choices

S Titus

Titus bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key innings here. He has scored 167 runs and taken three wickets in his last five games.

Gilbert A

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Gilbert A the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 129 runs and taken nine wickets in the last four games.

Five Must-Picks for PVS vs PVP, Match 15

Gilbert A

Sashikumar S

S Titus

Jayakumar V

Ramesh

Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI vs Pondicherry Veterans President XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI vs Pondicherry Veterans President XI Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Murugan

Batters: Gilbert A, Jayakumar V, G Kalaimani

All-rounders: Ramesh, Nadaradjane A

Bowlers: S Titus, Sashikumar S, R Kannu, R Pasupathy, M Balu

Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI vs Pondicherry Veterans President XI Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Murugan

Batters: Gilbert A, Jayakumar V, Raja D

All-rounders: Ramesh, Nadaradjane A

Bowlers: S Titus, Sashikumar S, R Kannu, R Pasupathy, M Balu

