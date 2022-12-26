PVS vs YVXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pondicherry Veteran’s T20, Match 6

Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI (PVS) will lock horns with Yanam Veterans XI (YVXI) in the sixth match of the Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on December 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about PVS vs YVXI Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI are languishing at the bottom of the table, having failed to win either of their two matches so far. They lost their last game against Pondicherry Veterans President XI by 88 runs. Yanam Veterans XI, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are third in the standings. They won their last game against the Mahe Veterans XI by five wickets.

PVS vs YVXI Match Details

The sixth match of the Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on December 26. The match is set to take place at 07:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PVS vs YVXI Pondicherry Veteran’s T20, Match 6

Date and Time: 26th December 2022, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

PVS vs YVXI Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a bowling-friendly one, where the pacers will get plenty of seam and swing. Meanwhile, the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before playing big shots. Two out of the last four matches played here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 4 Matches (Pondicherry Veteran’s T20)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 146

Average second innings score: 117

PVS vs YVXI Form Guide (Pondicherry Veteran’s T20)

PVS: L-L

YVXI: W-NR

PVS vs YVXI probable playing 11s for today’s match

PVS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PVS Probable Playing 11

Tanigaiarassane, Damodaran, G Kalaimani, Kathik-N, Ramesh, R Karthikeyan, Gopalakrishnan, Kalaivanan, Mariyappan, Sandirassegarane, Sakthivel

YVXI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

YVXI Probable Playing 11

Ke Venkateswara Rao, A Sunil Kumar, Pv-Lakshmi Narayana Rao, Y Ganesh Kumar, M Durga Prasad, Bhanu Kiran Kumar, G Satyanarayan, Ramakrishna Verma, G Ramesh Babu, Kvv Satyanarayana, D Muralidhar

PVS vs YVXI Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Damodaran (Two matches, eight runs, Strike Rate: 57.14)

Damodaran has a safe pair of gloves behind the stumps and has scored eight runs with the bat. He could be a great pick for wicket-keeping roles.

Top Batter Pick

Kathik-N (Two matches, 39 runs, Strike Rate: 78)

Kathik-N has scored a total of 39 runs at a strike-rate of 78 in two matches. He could be an important pick for this match.

Top All-rounder Pick

M Varma (Two matches, 86 runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 98.85 and Economy Rate: 2.25)

Varma has been consistent in making an impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 86 runs while scalping two wickets in two games.

Top Bowler Pick

Sandirassegarane (One match, two wickets, Economy Rate: 10.75)

Sandirassegarane is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs. He picked up two wickets in the last match.

PVS vs YVXI match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Gopalakrishnan

Gopalakrishnan is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show in both departments. He has managed to scalp three wickets in two matches so far.

M Varma

Varma has scored 86 runs while scalping two wickets in two games. He could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team.

5 must-pick players with stats for PVS vs YVXI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Damodaran - Eight runs in two matches

Kathik-N - 39 runs in two matches

M Varma - 86 runs and two wickets in two matches

Sandirassegarane - Two wickets in one match

Gopalakrishnan - Three wickets in two matches

PVS vs YVXI match expert tips

Gopalakrishnan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and the ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this PVS vs YVXI match, click here!

PVS vs YVXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

PVS vs YVXI Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry Veteran’s T20

PVS vs YVXI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Damodaran

Batters: Pv-Lakshmi Narayana Rao, Y Ganesh Kumar, Kathik-N

All-rounders: M Varma, R Karthikeyan, Gopalakrishnan, G Satyanarayan

Bowlers: Mariyappan, Sandirassegarane, Kvv Satyanarayana

PVS vs YVXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

PVS vs YVXI Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry Veteran’s T20

PVS vs YVXI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Damodaran

Batters: Y Ganesh Kumar, Kathik-N, G Kalaimani

All-rounders: M Varma, Gopalakrishnan, Ramesh, M Durga Prasad

Bowlers: Mariyappan, Sandirassegarane, Kvv Satyanarayana

