PVS vs YVXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pondicherry Veteran’s T20, Match 6

Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI (PVS) will lock horns with Yanam Veterans XI (YVXI) in the sixth match of the Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on December 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about PVS vs YVXI Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI are languishing at the bottom of the table, having failed to win either of their two matches so far. They lost their last game against Pondicherry Veterans President XI by 88 runs. Yanam Veterans XI, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are third in the standings. They won their last game against the Mahe Veterans XI by five wickets.
PVS vs YVXI Match Details
The sixth match of the Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on December 26. The match is set to take place at 07:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PVS vs YVXI Pondicherry Veteran’s T20, Match 6
Date and Time: 26th December 2022, 07:30 pm IST
Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
PVS vs YVXI Pitch Report
The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a bowling-friendly one, where the pacers will get plenty of seam and swing. Meanwhile, the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before playing big shots. Two out of the last four matches played here have been won by the chasing teams.
Last 4 Matches (Pondicherry Veteran’s T20)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 146
Average second innings score: 117
PVS vs YVXI Form Guide (Pondicherry Veteran’s T20)
PVS: L-L
YVXI: W-NR
PVS vs YVXI probable playing 11s for today’s match
PVS Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
PVS Probable Playing 11
Tanigaiarassane, Damodaran, G Kalaimani, Kathik-N, Ramesh, R Karthikeyan, Gopalakrishnan, Kalaivanan, Mariyappan, Sandirassegarane, Sakthivel
YVXI Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
YVXI Probable Playing 11
Ke Venkateswara Rao, A Sunil Kumar, Pv-Lakshmi Narayana Rao, Y Ganesh Kumar, M Durga Prasad, Bhanu Kiran Kumar, G Satyanarayan, Ramakrishna Verma, G Ramesh Babu, Kvv Satyanarayana, D Muralidhar
PVS vs YVXI Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Damodaran (Two matches, eight runs, Strike Rate: 57.14)
Damodaran has a safe pair of gloves behind the stumps and has scored eight runs with the bat. He could be a great pick for wicket-keeping roles.
Top Batter Pick
Kathik-N (Two matches, 39 runs, Strike Rate: 78)
Kathik-N has scored a total of 39 runs at a strike-rate of 78 in two matches. He could be an important pick for this match.
Top All-rounder Pick
M Varma (Two matches, 86 runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 98.85 and Economy Rate: 2.25)
Varma has been consistent in making an impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 86 runs while scalping two wickets in two games.
Top Bowler Pick
Sandirassegarane (One match, two wickets, Economy Rate: 10.75)
Sandirassegarane is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs. He picked up two wickets in the last match.
PVS vs YVXI match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Gopalakrishnan
Gopalakrishnan is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show in both departments. He has managed to scalp three wickets in two matches so far.
M Varma
Varma has scored 86 runs while scalping two wickets in two games. He could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team.
5 must-pick players with stats for PVS vs YVXI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Damodaran - Eight runs in two matches
Kathik-N - 39 runs in two matches
M Varma - 86 runs and two wickets in two matches
Sandirassegarane - Two wickets in one match
Gopalakrishnan - Three wickets in two matches
PVS vs YVXI match expert tips
Gopalakrishnan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and the ball.
PVS vs YVXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League
PVS vs YVXI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Damodaran
Batters: Pv-Lakshmi Narayana Rao, Y Ganesh Kumar, Kathik-N
All-rounders: M Varma, R Karthikeyan, Gopalakrishnan, G Satyanarayan
Bowlers: Mariyappan, Sandirassegarane, Kvv Satyanarayana
PVS vs YVXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League
PVS vs YVXI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Damodaran
Batters: Y Ganesh Kumar, Kathik-N, G Kalaimani
All-rounders: M Varma, Gopalakrishnan, Ramesh, M Durga Prasad
Bowlers: Mariyappan, Sandirassegarane, Kvv Satyanarayana