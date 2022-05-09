PVU vs CRU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T20 Festival 2022, Match 10

Profilbau Victoria United (PVU) will take on Clarke Road United (CRU) in the 10th match of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2022 at the National Cricket Center in Couva, Trinidad on Monday, 9 May.

Profilbau Victoria United started their Trinidad T20 Festival 2022 campaign with a big loss before bouncing back with a 30-run win. Clarke Road United also have one win and one loss to their name. They won their first match before losing their second.

PVU vs CRU Probable Playing 11 today

Profilbau Victoria United: Eton Bhal (wk), Damion Joachim, Kyle Roopchand, Marcelle Jones, Jovan Ali, Farrel Jugmohan, Aaron Nanan, Vishal Roopnarine, Gregory Nandlal, Ramesh Brijlal, Keron Kanhai.

Clarke Road United: Tariq Mohammad (wk), Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Yannick Ottley (c), Dejourn Charles, Clevon Kalawan, Joshua James, Vikash Mohan, Kerwin Sirju, Akheel Mollon, Justin Gangoo, Samuel Roopnarine.

Match Details

PVU vs CRU, Match 10, Trinidad T20 Festival 2022

Date & Time: May 10th 2022, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: National Cricket Centre, Couva, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad is likely to be a very good one to bat on. The ball will come on to the bat nicely and the batters can play shots on the up. A high-scoring game could well be on the cards.

Today’s PVU vs CRU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Eton Bhal chipped in with 31 runs in two Trinidad T20 Festival 2022 innings.

Batters

Nicholas Sookdeosingh has been in top form, aggregating 124 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 134.78.

All-rounders

Vikash Mohan has been in superb form with both the bat and ball. He has mustered 65 runs and claimed four wickets at an economy of 4.71.

Jovan Ali has been quite effective all-round, scoring 25 runs and picking up three wickets in five overs.

Bowler

Vishal Roopnarine claimed a five-wicket haul in the last game and will be keen to add to his ally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in PVU vs CRU Dream11 Prediction Team

Vikash Mohan (CRU): 256 points

Vishal Roopnarine (PVU): 193 points

Nicholas Sookdeosingh (CRU): 165 points

Jovan Ali (PVU): 136 points

Joshua James (CRU): 75 points

Important stats for PVU vs CRU Dream11 Prediction Team

Vikash Mohan: 65 runs & 4 wickets

Nicholas Sookdeosingh: 124 runs

Vishal Roopnarine: 6 wickets

Jovan Ali: 25 runs & 3 wickets

PVU vs CRU Dream11 Prediction (Trinidad T20 Festival 2022)

Dream11 Team for Profilbau Victoria United vs Clarke Road United - Trinidad T20 Festival 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Eton Bhal, Yannick Ottley, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Marcelle Jones, Joshua James, Vikash Mohan, Jovan Ali, Farrel Jugmohan, Kerwin Sirju, Vishal Roopnarine, Samuel Roopnarine.

Captain: Vikash Mohan. Vice-captain: Jovan Ali.

Dream11 Team for Profilbau Victoria United vs Clarke Road United - Trinidad T20 Festival 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Eton Bhal, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Dejourn Charles, Marcelle Jones, Joshua James, Vikash Mohan, Jovan Ali, Kerwin Sirju, Akheel Mollon, Ramesh Brijlal, Vishal Roopnarine.

Captain: Nicholas Sookdeosingh. Vice-captain: Vishal Roopnarine.

Edited by Samya Majumdar