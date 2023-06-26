PWR vs BVG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Freyer T20 Tournament match – June 26, 2023

The fourth match of the 2023 Freyer T20 Tournament will see Pink Warriors and Blue Avengers lock horns on Monday, June 26. The game is scheduled to begin at 12:45 PM IST at the Stag Cricket Ground in Chennai.

This will be the last game of the first day of the tournament as both teams have all to play for in this exciting fixture. Pink Warriors and Blue Avengers will firmly have their eyes set on this fixture and would love to kickstart their journey with a resounding victory.

Ahead of the match, here are the top three players you should pick as a captain or vice-captain for the PWR vs BVG Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Anusha Sundaresan (BVG) - 8.5 credits

Anusha has fared very well in domestic T20 competitions around Tamil Nadu. She has been equally effective with the bat and ball in hand. She averages 51 with the bat and bats with a deadly strike rate of 122. While with the ball, she averages 18 and has picked up four wickets at a strike rate of 13.75.

Anusha has the ability to deliver some mind-blowing performances. She could be someone worth picking in your PWR vs BVG Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Kayal Sirpiga (PWR) - 8 credits

Kayal is a highly experienced T20 batter who not only has a lot of match experience but also has a lot of runs under her belt. She has played 151 matches and scored over 400 runs at a phenomenal average of 32.77. She has been not out on 27 instances which also includes her career-best score of 130*

With so much experience on her side, Kayal has the ability to outshine her opponents. Therefore, we recommend you feature her in your PWR vs BVG Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Sowmya Ravi (PWR) - 8.5 credits

Sowmya is a sound technique and has looked good against a myriad of bowling attacks. She has over 1000 runs in this format and averages just over 20 with a strike rate of 71. She has remained not out in 12 instances and has registered her best individual score of 79.

With 117 boundaries to her name, Sowmya can be your top pick as a captain or vice-captain in your PWR vs BVG Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

