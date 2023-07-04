PWR vs ORD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNCA Freyer Womens One Day, Match 6

The 6th match of the TNCA Freyer Womens One Day will see the Pink Warriors (PWR) squaring off against Orange Dragons (ORD) at the JS Academy Pbel in Chennai on Tuesday, July 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PWR vs ORD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Orange Dragons won their last match of the season against Yellow Challengers by 29 runs. Pink Warriors, on the other hand, won their last match against Green Invaders by 7 wickets.

Pink Warriors have a quality squad, but the Orange Dragons are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PWR vs ORD Match Details

The 6th match of the TNCA Freyer Womens One Day will be played on July 4 at the JS Academy Pbel in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PWR vs ORD, Match 6

Date and Time: 4th July 2023, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: JS Academy Pbel, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks quite well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Red Rangers and Purple Blazers, where a total of 307 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

PWR vs ORD Form Guide

PWR - W

ORD - W

PWR vs ORD Probable Playing XI

PWR Playing XI

No injury updates

Anam Rani (wk), Nishandhini, Sowmya Ravi, Harini Devi, Yaazhini Evangeline, Yalini Maruthachalam, Akshara Srinivasan, Sivapriya, VS Ruthrapriya, Agnes Edith, Harshini Devi

ORD Playing XI

No injury updates

Sri Sathya (wk), Madhumitha Anbu, Poojashrini MU, Swathi S, Ganishma N, SB Keerthana, Sarathi Priya, Trisha Madhu, Swagata, Shanmugapriya, Shamyuktha

PWR vs ORD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Sathya

S Sathya is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. A Rani is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Anbu

S Ravi and M Anbu are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Swathi S played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Srinavasan

S Keerthana and A Srinavasan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Priya is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K Sirpiga

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Sweata and K Sirpiga. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Devi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PWR vs ORD match captain and vice-captain choices

A Srinavasan

A Srinavasan will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She smashed 56 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

S Ravi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ravi as she will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for her team. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She smashed 55 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PWR vs ORD, Match 6

S Keerthana

A Srinivasan

S Ravi

M Anbu

S Priya

Pink Warriors vs Orange Dragons Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pink Warriors vs Orange Dragons Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Sathya

Batters: M Anbu (vc), Swathi S, S Ravi, Poojashrini MU

All-rounders: A Srinivasan (c), S Priya, S Keerthana, S Suman

Bowlers: Sweata, K Sirpiga

Pink Warriors vs Orange Dragons Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Rani

Batters: M Anbu, Swathi S, S Ravi (vc), Nishandhini

All-rounders: A Srinivasan (c), S Priya, S Keerthana

Bowlers: Sweata, K Sirpiga, H Devi

